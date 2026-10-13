Polish Studio One More Level Blends Historical Fiction, Dark Fantasy and Brutal Combat in Upcoming Release

French actor Vincent Cassel has lent his voice to Napoleon Bonaparte in English for Valor Mortis, a new video game that reimagines the French emperor’s army as a terrifying force driven by a mysterious substance.

Developed by Polish studio One More Level, the game follows a violent campaign across Eastern Europe. Its 19th-century soldiers gain extraordinary strength from the substance before transforming into zombies and half-animal creatures, bringing elements of horror to the action.

The game is scheduled for release on Tuesday, according to the supplied report.

An Unexpected Casting Choice

Radoslaw Ratusznik, co-founder of One More Level, said the studio initially contacted Cassel’s representatives almost as a joke. The team was surprised when the actor agreed to take part.

Cassel, known for films including Ocean’s Twelve and Black Swan, as well as acclaimed French productions, said his Corsican heritage helped draw him to the role.

He explained that Napoleon had featured prominently in family stories while he was growing up. His mother’s Corsican roots meant the emperor was a familiar figure in his household.

Cassel also recalled that his grandmother and aunt used to tell him Napoleon was a distant cousin of the family, reflecting the close-knit nature of Corsican communities.

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Why Napoleon Speaks English

The decision to record Napoleon’s dialogue in English reflects the studio’s commercial priorities rather than a historical or artistic requirement.

Ratusznik said the Krakow-based developer had to make practical decisions about which features it could deliver as a relatively small team. French-language voice acting could be added later if players showed sufficient demand.

One More Level is also known for developing Ghostrunner, an action game recognised for its fast-paced combat and futuristic setting.

With Valor Mortis, the studio turns to an alternative version of Napoleonic history, combining military conflict with supernatural horror. Cassel’s involvement adds a recognisable voice to a fictional portrayal of one of Europe’s most prominent historical figures.

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