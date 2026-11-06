EZVIZ Announces Up to 60% Discounts on Smart Security Products in Pakistan for 11.11

EZVIZ Sale brings up to 60% discounts on selected smart security products in Pakistan.

The promotion runs from November 10 to 21, offering deals on selected smart cameras and a smart door lock through participating retailers, including Daraz Pakistan.

EZVIZ, a global smart home brand, has announced its 11.11 shopping promotion in Pakistan. The campaign offers discounts of up to 60% on selected smart security products.

The promotion begins on November 10 at 20:00 and ends on November 21 at 23:59. Customers can access the offers through participating local retailers, including Daraz Pakistan.

Founded in 2013, EZVIZ serves more than 130 countries and regions. The company says it has over 230 million registered users. Its product range includes AI-powered smart cameras and smart entry solutions.

Through the EZVIZ App, users can view camera footage, receive notifications and manage compatible devices remotely. These features help homeowners and small businesses monitor properties and manage access.

Outdoor Monitoring with 4G Connectivity

The EZVIZ H9c Dual 4G Dual-Lens Pan & Tilt Camera features two 3K lenses. Its wide-angle lens monitors the surrounding area, while a motorised telephoto lens can track detected people.

This dual-lens design provides different viewing perspectives around driveways, parking areas and shopfronts. The camera also supports Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity. It can switch to cellular data if the Wi-Fi connection becomes unavailable.

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However, cellular monitoring requires a compatible Nano SIM card, an active data plan and an external power supply.

For properties with an established Wi-Fi connection, the EZVIZ H8c Pro 3K Pan & Tilt Camera offers 5MP imaging. Its motorised lens rotates to cover different viewing angles.

The camera also features intelligent human and vehicle detection. In addition, its auto-zoom tracking follows moving people. Built-in spotlights support colour night vision, helping capture more detail in low-light conditions.

Smart Lock Offers Keyless Home Access

EZVIZ is also highlighting the DL20FVS Plus Face Recognition & Palm Vein Handheld Smart Lock.

The smart lock supports facial and palm-vein recognition, fingerprint scanning and passcode entry. Its lever-handle design includes a built-in door viewer and a four-inch indoor screen.

Residents can therefore check visitors before opening the door. The multiple unlocking methods also offer households more flexibility when managing everyday access.

11.11 Discounts Continue Until November 21

EZVIZ’s Pakistan promotion offers discounts of up to 60% on selected smart security products. The campaign ends on November 21 at 23:59.

Product eligibility, pricing and availability may vary by retailer. Customers can check participating outlets, including Daraz Pakistan, for the applicable offers.

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