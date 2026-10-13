Maaz Sadaqat celebrates his rise in international cricket after impressive performances for Pakistan and Jamaica Kingsmen

The 21-year-old left-hander has made an explosive international debut, combining fearless batting with all-round ability to emerge as one of Pakistan’s promising young talents.

RAWALPINDI: Maaz Sadaqat could hardly have made a stronger impression in international T20 cricket. After scoring a half-century in his early appearances for Pakistan against Sri Lanka, the 21-year-old left-hander smashed 96 off 51 balls in the second match, helping Pakistan record their highest men’s T20I total at home.

His innings powered Pakistan to 215-3 and an 82-run victory. The result also gave the national side an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Sadaqat struck six fours and seven sixes. He fell just four runs short of his maiden international century, but his performance had already established him as a player to watch.

The innings followed a remarkable Caribbean Premier League (CPL) campaign for Jamaica Kingsmen. Sadaqat scored 112 off 49 balls in the eliminator and 114 off 58 deliveries in the final. Although his team lost the title decider, his two centuries showcased his ability to dominate bowling attacks under pressure.

Mohammad Rizwan Recalls a Young Batter’s Dream

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan shared a personal memory of Sadaqat after his explosive innings against Sri Lanka.

Rizwan recalled how the young batter had visited his home in Peshawar as a boy, accompanied by his elder brother, Haroon. Sadaqat had expressed his ambition to represent Pakistan one day.

Rizwan said seeing him wear the national shirt had brought him immense happiness. His message offered a glimpse into the journey behind Sadaqat’s sudden rise to prominence.

Born in May 2005, Sadaqat grew up playing cricket on the streets of Peshawar with plastic and tape balls. His elder brother, a first-class cricketer, later introduced him to organised cricket after he completed his matriculation.

He joined Ashnaghar Cricket Club and quickly attracted attention with his powerful hitting.

“I was a school kid and was hitting big sixes in my first club cricket game and everyone was super impressed,” Sadaqat recalled in a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

His family encouraged him to attend trials, opening the door to the PCB’s development pathway.

From Youth Cricket to the Senior Game

Sadaqat progressed through district and regional Under-19 cricket for Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He emerged among the leading run-scorers in youth competitions before representing Pakistan at the 2021 Under-19 Asia Cup and the 2022 Under-19 World Cup.

He made his first-class debut for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the 2022-23 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. He soon demonstrated his ability to adapt to longer formats, scoring 91 in one of his early matches.

He also gained overseas experience when he made his List A debut for City Club in Bangladesh’s Dhaka Premier Division in 2023.

Former Pakistan player and regional head coach Raffatullah Mohmand helped guide his development. After watching Sadaqat perform in Peshawar, Mohmand recommended him for the Bangladesh opportunity to give him greater exposure.

Mohmand highlighted the youngster’s ability to learn quickly and prepare thoroughly for challenges. He also noted that Sadaqat had observed experienced players, including Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed and Sahibzada Farhan, from an early age.

Their experience helped shape his training and preparation as he worked towards senior-level cricket.

PSL Breakthrough with Peshawar Zalmi

Sadaqat’s first major breakthrough on a national stage came in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in May 2025.

Making his debut for Peshawar Zalmi against Islamabad United, he arrived at the crease with his team struggling at 38-3 while chasing 144. He responded with an aggressive 55 off 33 balls and shared a match-winning 102-run partnership with Babar Azam.

Babar remained unbeaten on 53, while Sadaqat earned the Player of the Match award.

The partnership also gave the youngster an opportunity to learn from one of Pakistan’s leading batters.

Sadaqat later said batting alongside Babar helped him stay relaxed and trust his natural game. The experience also reminded him of the years of training that had brought him to the PSL.

Although the innings generated considerable attention, he still needed to demonstrate consistency amid strong competition for places in Pakistan’s white-ball teams.

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All-Round Excellence at the Rising Stars Asia Cup

Sadaqat strengthened his case in November 2025 at the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars in Doha, where he represented Pakistan Shaheens.

He began with an unbeaten 96 off 54 balls against Oman. Against India A, he took two wickets for 12 runs before scoring an unbeaten 79 off 47 balls to guide Pakistan Shaheens to an eight-wicket victory.

He finished the tournament with 258 runs in five innings at an average of 129. He also claimed seven wickets and earned the Player of the Tournament award.

The campaign demonstrated his value beyond batting. His left-arm orthodox spin offered another option, while his aggressive strokeplay showed that he could attack quality opposition without losing sight of match conditions.

The performances brought him firmly into discussions about Pakistan’s future white-ball squad.

Learning Through Setbacks and New Opportunities

Sadaqat’s next PSL campaign with Hyderabad Kingsmen offered further experience. He played 12 matches and scored 260 runs at an average of 23.63 and a strike rate of 178.08.

His highest score was 64, and he registered two half-centuries. He also hit 27 fours and 16 sixes as Hyderabad reached the final.

Although he maintained an attacking scoring rate, he did not produce the same defining innings as his earlier PSL debut. Converting promising starts into bigger scores remained an important challenge.

Sadaqat also made his One-Day International debut against Bangladesh in March 2026. In the second ODI, he scored 75 off 46 balls and took three wickets for 23 runs, earning another Player of the Match award.

He finished the three-match series with 99 runs and three wickets. The subsequent ODI series against Australia proved more difficult, as he managed 35 runs across three matches.

These performances showed both his potential and the adjustments required to establish himself against senior international opposition.

Caribbean Success Builds T20 Confidence

Sadaqat’s performances for Jamaica Kingsmen in the CPL provided another significant step in his development. His two centuries, including the 114-run innings in the final, demonstrated the power and confidence that later carried into his T20Is against Sri Lanka.

The PCB had already selected him for Pakistan’s Asian Games squad in June 2026. The tournament in Japan offered another opportunity to gain international experience.

After his CPL commitments, Sadaqat joined Pakistan’s campaign at the Asian Games, where the team won the silver medal. He scored 50 off 29 balls as Pakistan chased a target of 183 to take a 1-0 lead. Although he made limited contributions in the two matches overall, the half-century provided another glimpse of his attacking potential.

His performances against Sri Lanka have since brought that promise to a wider audience.

Consistency Is the Next Challenge

At 21, Sadaqat offers Pakistan an aggressive left-handed batter who can also contribute with slow left-arm spin. His journey from street cricket in Peshawar to domestic competitions, the PSL, the CPL and international cricket reflects years of development and opportunity.

However, sustaining this form will be as important as producing spectacular innings. He must continue converting starts into substantial scores and adapt to different conditions, formats and bowling attacks.

Rizwan’s memory of the young boy who once visited his home in Peshawar captures the significance of Sadaqat’s progress. The dream of representing Pakistan has become reality.

His first major T20I performances have generated excitement. The next step is to turn that promising beginning into a consistent international career.

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