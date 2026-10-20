Venus ABC Open International Squash Championship Begins in Karachi

The Venus ABC Open International Squash Championship begins today at the Asif Nawaz Squash Complex. The venue is located at the Defence Authority Creek Club in Karachi. The Sindh Squash Association is organising the five-day tournament, and all arrangements have been completed.

Several international players have already arrived in the city. A total of 48 male and female players from 12 countries will compete in the championship.

Participants represent Egypt, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, the Czech Republic, Germany, France, England, Singapore, the Netherlands and Pakistan. The tournament offers total prize money of US$82,000. The final is scheduled for October 25.

Jahangir Khan Highlights Opportunities for Pakistani Players

Former world squash champion Jahangir Khan and Sindh Squash Association President Adnan Asad briefed the media at a press conference. They shared details of the event and discussed its importance for Pakistani squash.

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Jahangir Khan welcomed the return of international squash competitions to Pakistan. He urged local players to deliver strong performances throughout the tournament. He said success could help improve their world rankings and create further opportunities on the international stage.

More International Tournaments Planned

Adnan Asad said Pakistan would host more major squash tournaments in the near future. He stressed that local players must make the most of these opportunities. Strong performances could help them establish themselves in international competitions.

Asad also expressed hope that the championship would promote squash across Pakistan. He said the event could encourage young talent and strengthen the country’s international sporting profile.

The tournament brings international players to Karachi and gives local competitors an opportunity to test their skills against overseas opponents.

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