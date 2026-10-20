YYForce to Train AI Humanoid Housekeepers at Novotel Singapore

YYForce plans to use real-world housekeeping demonstrations at Novotel Singapore to support AI humanoid robot development.

YYForce Inc. (NASDAQ: YFOR) has acquired 20 wearable data collection systems. The equipment will support its development of AI-powered humanoid robots for housekeeping and facility management.

The company plans to launch a data collection initiative with the housekeeping team at Novotel Singapore on Stevens. The project will record demonstrations of routine hotel tasks. Researchers will use these recordings to develop and evaluate robotic capabilities.

The systems combine two camera types. Head-mounted cameras record workers’ first-person perspectives. Wrist-mounted cameras capture hand movements and interactions with objects.

YYForce aims to build specialised datasets from these recordings. The footage will document how experienced housekeeping staff perform everyday duties. The company plans to review, annotate and process the material. It will then support robot learning research, task development and evaluation. This work will include research involving vision-language-action (VLA) models.

Initial Training Focuses on Everyday Hotel Tasks

The planned data collection will cover several housekeeping activities, including:

Bed and linen preparation: Making beds, handling linens and arranging pillows.

Towel and amenity organisation: Folding towels, arranging them and replenishing guest-room supplies.

Selected cleaning activities: Wiping surfaces and handling cleaning tools and materials.

These demonstrations will help researchers study task sequences and hand movements. They will also show how workers interact with everyday objects in real working environments.

However, human demonstrations alone cannot ensure reliable robotic performance. YYForce will need further technical development and testing. The company plans to process the recordings and adapt the data to its chosen robotic hardware. It will then test individual tasks under controlled conditions.

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“Access to real operating environments and experienced service teams is an important part of our robotics development strategy,” said Mike Fu, chief executive officer of YYForce.

Fu said the initiative would help document practical housekeeping procedures. It would also allow the company to assess their value for humanoid robot learning. He added that YYForce would focus on building useful datasets and validating individual tasks. The company will also explore applications in hospitality and facility services.

Project Supports Workforce and Robotics Strategy

The initiative supports YYForce’s broader strategy. The company aims to combine workforce expertise, facility management and commercial robotics.

YYForce plans to review the recordings for quality. It will annotate selected activities and prepare suitable training datasets. The company will then assess whether these demonstrations improve robotic performance on specific tasks.

Initial assessments will examine task completion and repeatability. Researchers will also evaluate safe execution under controlled conditions.

YYForce also plans to follow hotel procedures and applicable data protection requirements. Before recording begins, the company expects to address participant notification and consent where required. Its arrangements will also cover guest privacy, access controls and permitted data use.

The company stressed that the project remains in development. Buying recording equipment and collecting human demonstrations do not prove that humanoid robots can perform housekeeping tasks autonomously. Nor do these steps establish that the robots are ready for commercial deployment.

About YYForce Inc.

YYForce Inc. (NASDAQ: YFOR) provides technology-enabled workforce solutions, integrated facility management and commercial robotics services. The company is developing AI-enabled workforce platforms. It is also expanding its robotics capabilities for hospitality, facilities management and other service industries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements under Sections 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements cover planned equipment deployment, data collection and robotics training. They also address technical development and potential commercial applications.

YYForce bases these statements on current expectations and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially. Risks include equipment performance, data quality, privacy and data rights. Other factors include technical challenges, development costs, safety validation and commercial adoption.

The company identifies additional risks in its filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. These include the “Risk Factors” section of its latest annual report. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of the announcement date. YYForce undertakes no obligation to update them unless applicable law requires it.

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