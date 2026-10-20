Naheed Khan : Social Service Is as Important as Professional Success

Prominent business woman and social worker Naheed Khan believes that professional success must go hand in hand with social responsibility. She says empowering women with practical skills can help them achieve financial independence and build better futures.

In an interview with DailyTheAZB, Naheed Khan explained how she has used her professional experience to support both her business and the wider community. She said her goal has always been to contribute to social development alongside her own professional growth.

From Banking to the Beauty Industry

Naheed Khan began her professional career in the banking sector. She worked with several financial institutions, including Prime Bank, ABN AMRO Bank, the Royal Bank of Scotland, Samba Bank and Faysal Bank.

Her banking experience strengthened her skills in management, customer relations, professional conduct and organisational discipline. She later entered the beauty and wellness industry and established her own salon.

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Naheed Khan said she built her business around quality services, ethical practices and customer trust. She also highlighted the importance of using business experience to create opportunities for others.

Skills Training to Empower Women

Women’s practical training and economic empowerment remain among Naheed Khan key priorities. Through Kiran Foundation, she supports free skills-development workshops for young women from low-income families.

The workshops provide training in hairstyling, makeup and personal grooming. They aim to help participants develop marketable skills and explore opportunities to earn an income.

Naheed Khan believes that appropriate training and guidance can strengthen women’s confidence. These opportunities can also help them become financially independent and contribute to their families’ well-being.

She emphasised that practical skills can open doors for women who may otherwise have limited access to professional training.

Special Care for Senior Citizens

Naheed Khan also supports the well-being of older people. Every year, she invites senior citizens from an old-age home to her salon for a special day of care.

The initiative includes complimentary personal-care services, comfort arrangements and a meal. Through this effort, she hopes to make senior citizens feel respected, valued and appreciated.

She said society has a collective responsibility to protect the dignity of older people and care for their needs. Small acts of kindness, she added, can bring happiness and strengthen community bonds.

Naheed Khan reaffirmed her commitment to continuing these welfare initiatives alongside her business activities. She said she would continue supporting women’s skills development and working for the well-being of vulnerable members of society.

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