KARACHI – The Toyota Vitz continues to be one of the most popular hatchbacks in Pakistan, with multiple generations having gained recognition. Known for its excellent fuel efficiency, robust safety features, and affordability, the Vitz also offers a variety of engine options, including a hybrid version. The 2024 model stands out with its modern design, comfortable interior, and advanced safety features, particularly in higher trims. It delivers a smooth driving experience and impressive fuel economy.

Despite being an imported model, the Toyota Vitz enjoys high demand in Pakistan, largely due to the availability of spare parts. This makes it an ideal choice for both daily commuting and longer trips. The car’s strong resale value, backed by Toyota’s extensive service network, further boosts its appeal.

Current Used Toyota Vitz Prices in Pakistan

Model Price (PKR) Vitz 2014 F 1.0 Rs 25-27 Lacs Vitz 2008 F 1.0 Rs 18-20 Lacs Vitz 2010 F 1.0 Rs 24.5 Lacs Vitz 2016 1.0 Package Rs 32.95 Lacs Vitz 2015 F 1.0 Rs 30.5 Lacs Vitz 2010 F 1.0 Rs 19.5 Lacs Vitz 2012 F Limited 1.0 Rs 25.8 Lacs Vitz 2019 1.0 F Safety Edition III Rs 36-38 Lacs Vitz 1999 RS 1.3 Rs 15-17 Lacs Vitz 2009 F 1.0 Rs 20-22 Lacs Vitz 2014 F 1.0 Rs 24 Lacs Vitz 2005 F 1.0 Rs 17 Lacs Vitz 2009 RS 1.3 Rs 27.5 Lacs Vitz 2013 F 1.0 Rs 28-28.5 Lacs Vitz 2013 F Limited 1.0 Rs 27-28 Lacs Vitz 2013 F 1.0 Rs 30 Lacs Vitz 2012 Jewela Rs 25-26 Lacs Vitz 2011 F 1.0 Rs 24-25 Lacs Vitz 2006 B.I Package 1.0 Rs 22-23 Lacs Vitz 2018 F M Package 1.0 Rs 36-37 Lacs Vitz 2013 F 1.0 Rs 28-29 Lacs

Note: These prices are based on current local market trends and online platforms.