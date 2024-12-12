KARACHI – The Toyota Vitz continues to be one of the most popular hatchbacks in Pakistan, with multiple generations having gained recognition. Known for its excellent fuel efficiency, robust safety features, and affordability, the Vitz also offers a variety of engine options, including a hybrid version. The 2024 model stands out with its modern design, comfortable interior, and advanced safety features, particularly in higher trims. It delivers a smooth driving experience and impressive fuel economy.
Despite being an imported model, the Toyota Vitz enjoys high demand in Pakistan, largely due to the availability of spare parts. This makes it an ideal choice for both daily commuting and longer trips. The car’s strong resale value, backed by Toyota’s extensive service network, further boosts its appeal.
Current Used Toyota Vitz Prices in Pakistan
|Model
|Price (PKR)
|Vitz 2014 F 1.0
|Rs 25-27 Lacs
|Vitz 2008 F 1.0
|Rs 18-20 Lacs
|Vitz 2010 F 1.0
|Rs 24.5 Lacs
|Vitz 2016 1.0 Package
|Rs 32.95 Lacs
|Vitz 2015 F 1.0
|Rs 30.5 Lacs
|Vitz 2010 F 1.0
|Rs 19.5 Lacs
|Vitz 2012 F Limited 1.0
|Rs 25.8 Lacs
|Vitz 2019 1.0 F Safety Edition III
|Rs 36-38 Lacs
|Vitz 1999 RS 1.3
|Rs 15-17 Lacs
|Vitz 2009 F 1.0
|Rs 20-22 Lacs
|Vitz 2014 F 1.0
|Rs 24 Lacs
|Vitz 2005 F 1.0
|Rs 17 Lacs
|Vitz 2009 RS 1.3
|Rs 27.5 Lacs
|Vitz 2013 F 1.0
|Rs 28-28.5 Lacs
|Vitz 2013 F Limited 1.0
|Rs 27-28 Lacs
|Vitz 2013 F 1.0
|Rs 30 Lacs
|Vitz 2012 Jewela
|Rs 25-26 Lacs
|Vitz 2011 F 1.0
|Rs 24-25 Lacs
|Vitz 2006 B.I Package 1.0
|Rs 22-23 Lacs
|Vitz 2018 F M Package 1.0
|Rs 36-37 Lacs
|Vitz 2013 F 1.0
|Rs 28-29 Lacs
Note: These prices are based on current local market trends and online platforms.
