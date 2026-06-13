The Canada World Cup campaign took a historic turn as the co-hosts secured their first-ever point at a World Cup finals after a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto.

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Canada came from behind to earn the result on Friday. Moreover, the match marked the first World Cup finals game played on Canadian soil. As a result, the draw carried added significance for the home supporters.

Canada World Cup Match Begins Slowly

Bosnia and Herzegovina took the lead in the first half through Jovo Lukic.

He scored from a corner, which energized the visiting supporters inside Toronto Stadium. Meanwhile, Canada controlled possession for long spells but struggled to convert chances into goals.

Jonathan David came close early in the match. However, Bosnia goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj comfortably saved his attempt.

Canada World Cup Pressure Builds

As the match continued, Canada increased attacking pressure.

Ismael Kone missed a key opportunity after half an hour. His shot went over the bar, which disappointed the home crowd.

Additionally, Canada nearly equalized when Jonathan David forced a strong defensive clearance from Sead Kolasinac, who deflected the ball onto the crossbar.

Despite sustained pressure, Canada remained behind at halftime.

Cyle Larin Changes Canada World Cup Game

The second half continued in similar fashion with Canada dominating possession.

However, Bosnia defended strongly and limited clear chances. Still, Canada kept pushing forward in search of an equalizer.

Eventually, Cyle Larin scored in the 78th minute to level the match. As a result, the stadium erupted in celebration.

Hollywood guests Ryan Reynolds and Mike Myers were also present in the stands.

Canada World Cup Future Matches Ahead

Following the draw, Canada continued to press for a late winner but could not find another goal.

Meanwhile, Bosnia held firm to secure a point from the match. Canada will now turn its attention to its next fixture against Qatar in Vancouver on June 18.

After the match, Larin said he was ready to help the team and expected goals to come when needed. Furthermore, he emphasized staying focused for upcoming games.