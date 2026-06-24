US Senate Vote has intensified pressure on President Donald Trump after the Republican-controlled Senate approved a resolution calling on him to halt military action against Iran or obtain congressional authorisation before continuing the conflict.

The measure passed by a 50-48 vote on Tuesday, with four Republican senators joining Democrats in support. However, the resolution is largely symbolic because it does not carry the force of law and will not be sent to President Trump for approval.

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The vote marks the first time since the enactment of the War Powers Resolution of 1973 that both chambers of Congress have approved a concurrent resolution directing a president to end a military operation.

President Trump sharply criticised the move, describing it as “poorly timed and meaningless” in a post on his Truth Social platform. He argued that the resolution would complicate efforts to secure a favourable outcome in negotiations and conflict management with Iran.

Political analysts said the vote reflects growing public and political unease over the prolonged conflict, which has entered its fifth month and contributed to rising fuel prices in the United States.

The resolution had already passed the House of Representatives earlier this month in a 215-208 vote, with four Republicans joining Democrats in support.

A White House official maintained that the measure was unnecessary because Washington and Tehran agreed to a ceasefire on 7 April. The administration argues that there are currently no active hostilities requiring the withdrawal of US forces.

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The official also noted that two Republican senators, Mitch McConnell and Dave McCormick, were absent during the vote, suggesting their participation could have altered the outcome.

Republican senators Rand Paul, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and Bill Cassidy voted alongside Democrats in favour of the resolution, while Democratic Senator John Fetterman was the only member of his party to oppose it.

The vote highlighted divisions within the Republican Party ahead of November’s midterm elections, which will determine control of Congress. Several Republican lawmakers have recently challenged the administration on issues ranging from military spending to foreign policy priorities.

The Senate vote coincided with a Pentagon request to Congress for approximately $80 billion in funding, most of which would support military operations related to the Iran conflict.

Under US federal law, Congress must authorise military engagements that continue beyond 60 days. The Trump administration argues that the ceasefire reached in April effectively reset that timeline, while the White House also retains the option of extending military operations for an additional 30 days on national security grounds.

The United States and Iran are currently observing a ceasefire and working toward a broader settlement under a memorandum of understanding signed by the presidents of both countries last week. The agreement provides a 60-day framework for negotiations aimed at ending hostilities and addressing concerns surrounding Iran’s nuclear programme.