A hospital in Milan has begun trialling a humanoid robot designed to support healthcare workers by performing basic tasks and assisting patient care.

The 1.2-metre tall robot, named “Alter-Ego”, is equipped with expressive facial features, including moving eyebrows, and is capable of acting as a remote presence for doctors while interacting directly with patients.

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At the Maugeri Hospital, patient Daniel Senna uses a screen attached to the robot to transmit his pain levels, which are immediately shared with nursing staff on the ward.

The robot can greet patients, deliver simple items such as water, and guide them to treatment areas, acting as an assistant designed to reduce routine workload for medical staff.

During testing in a department treating patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), staff initially expressed concern about patient reactions but later reported positive engagement with the system.

Hospital director Christian Lunetta said the robot’s design encouraged curiosity and opened up new possibilities for patient interaction and care support.

Researchers involved in the project, including Manuel Catalano, said the trial aims to better understand how robots can safely and effectively integrate into hospital environments.

They added that future versions of the system could potentially assist patients not only in hospitals but also in home-care settings, depending on the outcomes of ongoing evaluations.