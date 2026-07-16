US–Iran Conflict: Awaam Pakistan Warns of Global Economic Risks and Urges Ceasefire

Party’s Balochistan president Syed Aman Shah calls for diplomatic efforts as Strait of Hormuz tensions raise concerns over oil supplies and economic stability.

The US–Iran Conflict has raised serious concerns over global peace and economic stability, with Awaam Pakistan Party Balochistan President Syed Aman Shah warning that continued tensions could create major challenges for Pakistan and other developing countries.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Syed Aman Shah said rising military tensions, missile strikes and uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz pose a threat to international security. He warned that any disruption to oil shipments through the key maritime route could increase fuel prices, accelerate inflation and affect global trade.

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He said the consequences of a prolonged confrontation would not remain limited to the Middle East and could create economic and political difficulties for countries already facing financial pressures, including Pakistan.

Syed Aman Shah stressed that his party supports dialogue, diplomacy and peaceful conflict resolution instead of military escalation. He called for international efforts to reduce tensions and prevent further instability in the region.

He urged the United Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the UN Security Council and other global institutions to take immediate diplomatic steps to support a ceasefire and encourage negotiations between the involved parties.

The Awaam Pakistan Party leader said protecting civilian lives and maintaining international peace should remain the priority of world powers.

He also called on the Government of Pakistan to closely monitor developments and take timely measures to protect national interests, strengthen energy security and minimise possible economic impacts of the conflict.

Syed Aman Shah added that Pakistan should continue pursuing a balanced diplomatic approach focused on peace, stability and dialogue, saying regional harmony is essential for long-term development and prosperity.

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