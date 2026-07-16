KCCI Meeting: Sindh Tajir Alliance, Karachi Chamber Pledge Joint Action for Traders

KCCI Meeting brought together the Sindh Tajir Alliance and the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), as both sides pledged to strengthen cooperation to resolve the challenges facing Karachi’s business community and improve the city’s commercial environment.

A delegation of the Sindh Tajir Alliance, led by Chairman Sharif Memon, met KCCI President Rehan Hanif at the Karachi Chamber in a meeting described as cordial and constructive.

The participants discussed several issues affecting traders across Karachi, including traffic congestion, encroachments, obstacles to business activities and other concerns impacting commercial operations.

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During the meeting, both organisations reaffirmed their commitment to working closely through consultation, coordination and mutual cooperation to resolve common issues facing traders. They also agreed to extend full support to one another in protecting the rights of the business community and promoting a more business-friendly environment.

Speaking on the occasion, KCCI President Rehan Hanif stressed that every trader deserves equal respect regardless of the size of their business.

“A trader is a trader. There is no distinction between small and large businesses. The Karachi Chamber will always stand shoulder to shoulder with small traders and the entire business community,” he said.

The Sindh Tajir Alliance welcomed the KCCI president’s positive approach and expressed appreciation for his commitment to supporting traders. The delegation voiced confidence that both organisations would continue taking joint initiatives to address the concerns of Karachi’s business community.

The meeting was attended by Senior Vice Chairman KCCI Muhammad Raza and Vice Chairman Arif Lakhani, along with senior office-bearers of the Sindh Tajir Alliance, including Senior Vice Chairman Abdul Rahman Khan, Vice Chairman Aslam Khan, General Secretary Shakeel Memon, and Joint Secretary Abdul Rahman Jafari.

Representatives from several market associations and trade bodies also participated, including the Motorcycle Dealers Association, Anjuman-e-Tajiran Central, Nursery Furniture Market, Landhi Korangi Business, Karachi Gems & Jewellers Manufacturers, Liaquatabad Timber Merchants Association, Bolton Market Tajir Ittehad Association, Artificial Jewelry Market, Lyari Tajir Ittehad, Sharafabad Bazar, Cooperative Market Forum, World Marble Traders Alliance, Printing Press Association, and other business organisations.

A large number of traders, market leaders and representatives from various commercial associations also attended the meeting, underscoring the importance of greater collaboration to address Karachi’s business challenges.

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