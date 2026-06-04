A pangolin rescued from illegal wildlife traffickers in South Africa has successfully returned to the wild and is now thriving after months of rehabilitation. The young Temminck’s pangolin, named Stevie, was rescued in Johannesburg in 2021 and later released back into its natural habitat.

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Months Of Dedicated Care

After his rescue, specialist veterinarian Kelsey Skinner provided extensive medical care and rehabilitation. Stevie received treatment for dehydration, regular health checks, and specialized feeding with milk formula while learning essential survival skills.

In addition, Skinner helped the young pangolin develop natural foraging habits by introducing him to ants and termites in outdoor environments.

A Species Under Threat

Pangolins are widely considered the world’s most trafficked wild mammals. Illegal demand for their scales and meat continues despite an international trade ban introduced in 2016. Conservationists estimate that more than one million pangolins were illegally traded between 2000 and 2016.

Furthermore, habitat loss and hunting have placed all four African pangolin species under significant threat.

Successful Return To Nature

After reaching a healthy weight, Stevie was transferred to Manyoni Private Game Reserve in South Africa. Conservation teams monitored his adaptation to the wild through daily supervised foraging sessions before his full release.

At 14 months old, Stevie was fitted with tracking devices and released permanently into the reserve. Monitoring data later showed that he adapted successfully to life in the wild.

Conservation Efforts Show Results

Wildlife experts say Stevie’s story demonstrates the importance of rehabilitation programs for trafficked animals. Tracking information suggests he has since interacted with female pangolins and may have fathered offspring in the wild.

Since 2016, the African Pangolin Working Group has facilitated the release of dozens of rehabilitated pangolins into protected habitats across South Africa. Conservationists believe such efforts are essential to preventing the species from disappearing.

Growing Focus On Pangolin Protection

To strengthen conservation efforts, specialists established a dedicated pangolin rehabilitation center known as the Pangalorium in South Africa in 2025. The facility provides medical care, research support, and education programs focused on protecting one of the world’s most endangered mammals.