US Ambassador to Pakistan visits Mondelēz Plant

KARACHI – The U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan, Paul W. Jones recently visited Mondelēz Pakistan Ltd.’s confectionery plant in Hub, Balochistan as part of his official visit to Karachi and Hub.

He was accompanied by the embassy staff and the organisation’s senior leadership that apprised him of business operations and the significant contribution to the country’s economy as a result of the investment and revenues being generated on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

“It’s heartening to see Mondelēz International operating in Pakistan for so many years, while its economic markers and payments of taxes have been significant,” said Paul W. Jones, “Meanwhile being able to create employment opportunities, especially in Balochistan can undoubtedly be regarded as achievements that have positively impacted all stakeholders.”

Narmeen Khan, Mondelēz Pakistan Manager Director further briefed the U.S. Ambassador about plant operations and introduced him to company employees during the visit. “Mondelēz Pakistan has had a profound local footprint not just in economic terms but also through its commitment to corporate social responsibility. In the fiscal year 2019 alone, our contribution to the national exchequer in terms of annual direct tax contribution was recorded over USD 1.6 million (over PKR 250 million) while investments in excess of USD 33 million have been made till date at the two manufacturing plants in Hub, Balochistan. Our diligent workforce comprising of 385 employees throughout Pakistan ensures remarkable market growth. Furthermore, the country’s high upward mobility creates room for future opportunities as well.”



Mondelēz International is an American company that employs approximately 80,000 employees globally while empowering people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. It holds the number 1 position globally in biscuits, chocolate, and candy, as well as the number 2 position in gum.

