A delegation of the US Afghanistan War Commission met Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: A delegation of the US Afghanistan War Commission met Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi.

The delegation was led by Commission Co-Chairs Shamila N. Chaudhary and Dr Colin F. Jackson.

The US delegation is reviewing the United States’ 20-year engagement in Afghanistan. During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest.

The discussions covered Pakistan’s support during the Afghanistan conflict, the regional security environment and recent developments in Afghanistan. The delegation also discussed perspectives relevant to the Commission’s ongoing review.

Field Marshal Asim Munir shared Pakistan’s perspective on the security dynamics that shaped the conflict. He also highlighted the challenges Pakistan faced during the prolonged conflict in Afghanistan.

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The Army Chief stressed the importance of including a regional perspective in assessing the conflict. He also highlighted Pakistan’s experience in understanding its strategic, diplomatic and operational dimensions.

The delegation acknowledged Pakistan’s longstanding role and sacrifices during the Afghanistan conflict. It also appreciated Pakistan’s continued contribution to regional peace and stability.

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