BMG Wins KCCI Elections 2026–28 with 90% Vote Share

The Businessmen Group (BMG) has won the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) Executive Committee Elections 2026–28, securing all 30 Executive Committee seats across the Corporate and Associate categories, according to provisional results.

BMG candidates received 45,106 votes, compared with 5,006 votes for the Businessmen Alliance (BMA), giving BMG a lead of 40,100 votes.

In the Corporate Category, BMG secured 22,887 votes against BMA’s 2,421. In the Associate Category, BMG received 22,219 votes, while BMA secured 2,585 votes.

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Following the results, BMG Chairman Zubair Motiwala thanked voters and the business community for their support. He said the group would focus on Karachi’s economic development and continue working for the business community.

Motiwala said BMG had served the business community for 28 years and would continue its efforts for Karachi and Pakistan’s economy.