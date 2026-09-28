September 28, 2026

BMG Wins KCCI Elections 2026–28 with 90% Vote Share

Web Desk September 28, 2026
BMG wins KCCI Elections 2026–28 with 90 percent vote share

BMG celebrates victory in KCCI Executive Committee Elections 2026–28.

The Businessmen Group (BMG) has won the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) Executive Committee Elections 2026–28, securing all 30 Executive Committee seats across the Corporate and Associate categories, according to provisional results.

BMG candidates received 45,106 votes, compared with 5,006 votes for the Businessmen Alliance (BMA), giving BMG a lead of 40,100 votes.

In the Corporate Category, BMG secured 22,887 votes against BMA’s 2,421. In the Associate Category, BMG received 22,219 votes, while BMA secured 2,585 votes.

US Afghanistan War Commission Delegation Meets Field Marshal Asim Munir

Following the results, BMG Chairman Zubair Motiwala thanked voters and the business community for their support. He said the group would focus on Karachi’s economic development and continue working for the business community.

Motiwala said BMG had served the business community for 28 years and would continue its efforts for Karachi and Pakistan’s economy.

Follow THE AZB

More Stories

Lahore High Court ruling on FBR money laundering investigation powers

LHC Rules Money Laundering Case Can Proceed Separately From Tax Dispute

Web Desk September 28, 2026
Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions and diplomatic efforts between Islamabad and Kabul

Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions Deepen as Kabul Talks Falter

Web Desk September 28, 2026
Women entrepreneurs at the All About Pakistan potluck meetup in Karachi

All About Pakistan Women Entrepreneurs Organise Successful Potluck Meetup

Web Desk September 27, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com