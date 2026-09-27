Attaullah Tarar Says Shehbaz Sharif Highlighted Palestine at UNGA

Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly presented the Palestinian cause and the concerns of the Muslim world at the United Nations General Assembly.

Speaking at a news conference on Saturday, Tarar said the prime minister’s UNGA speech received international attention. He said Palestinian representatives also applauded the address.

Tarar said Pakistan’s support for Palestinians extends beyond diplomatic statements. He pointed to humanitarian assistance sent to Palestinians and other measures taken by the government.

The minister also highlighted Pakistan’s role in supporting Palestinian students. He said Palestinian students are studying in Pakistan and described the initiative as part of Islamabad’s broader support for the Palestinian people.

According to Tarar, Shehbaz Sharif clearly presented the Palestinian position before the international community. He said Pakistan would continue raising the issue at international forums.

The minister also reiterated Pakistan’s support for the people of Kashmir. He said Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s position on Kashmir during his address to the UNGA.

Tarar also discussed Pakistan’s regional security position. He said India had received what he called a strong response under the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

The minister also referred to a social media post by US President Donald Trump that shared a clip from Shehbaz Sharif’s UN speech. Tarar described the development as significant.

He further said Pakistan was playing a role in facilitating dialogue between the United States and Iran. According to the minister, Islamabad would continue supporting efforts for peace and stability in the region.

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Tarar also expressed hope that global oil prices would decline. He said lower energy prices could support economic growth in countries around the world.

Pakistan’s Position on Regional Peace

The information minister said Pakistan would continue working for peace and stability. He said Islamabad wanted to contribute to efforts aimed at reducing tensions in the region and beyond.

Tarar also addressed Pakistan’s internal security situation. He said security forces and police personnel were making sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

The minister claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had lost political strength. He also alleged that the party maintained links with terrorists and had failed to clearly condemn militant activities.

Tarar said the government remained committed to combating terrorism. He said security forces would continue efforts to eliminate militant threats.

He also criticised PTI leader Sohail Khan Afridi. Tarar alleged that Afridi had lost credibility within the party and questioned his political standing.

The minister described the situation as an unprecedented period of political weakness for the PTI. These remarks reflected the government’s political criticism of the opposition party.

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