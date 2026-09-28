Sharjeel Memon Briefs Bilawal Bhutto on Major Sindh Transport Projects

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon met Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House and briefed him on the progress of major public transport projects across the province.

During the meeting, Sharjeel Memon presented an update on ongoing transport mega projects and their implementation. He also discussed government initiatives aimed at improving public transportation facilities for citizens across Sindh.

Memon briefed the PPP chairman on the progress of key transport schemes and the steps being taken to improve the province’s public transport network.

The meeting also focused on efforts to expand transportation facilities and provide better services to commuters.

Sharjeel Memon said the provincial government was continuing work on major transport projects to improve mobility and strengthen public transportation facilities for the people of Sindh.

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Bilawal Bhutto reviewed the progress of the projects and discussed measures to ensure their effective implementation.

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