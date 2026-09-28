Field Marshal Asim Munir meets a delegation from the US Afghanistan War Commission at GHQ in Rawalpindi.

Delegation reviews the US war in Afghanistan and acknowledges Pakistan’s role and sacrifices during the conflict.

RAWALPINDI: A delegation from the US Afghanistan War Commission met Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday.

The delegation acknowledged Pakistan’s longstanding role and sacrifices during the Afghanistan conflict, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The delegation also appreciated Pakistan’s continued contribution to regional peace and stability.

Delegation Reviews 20-Year Afghanistan War

The delegation was led by co-chairs Shamila N. Chaudhary and Dr Colin P. Jackson.

The commission is reviewing the United States’ 20-year engagement in Afghanistan.

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During the meeting, both sides discussed Pakistan’s support during the conflict. They also discussed regional security and developments in Afghanistan.

The discussions included perspectives relevant to the commission’s ongoing work.

Field Marshal Munir shared Pakistan’s perspective on the security dynamics that shaped the conflict.

He also highlighted the challenges Pakistan faced during the prolonged US engagement in Afghanistan.

Pakistan Calls for Regional Perspective

According to ISPR, Field Marshal Munir stressed the importance of including a regional perspective in assessing the Afghanistan war.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s experience in examining the strategic, diplomatic and operational dimensions of the conflict.

The Afghanistan War Commission was established by the US Congress in 2021.

The independent commission reviews US decisions related to the Afghanistan war between June 2001 and August 2021.

US Ends 20-Year Military Engagement

The United States launched its military intervention in Afghanistan after the September 11, 2001 attacks.

The conflict continued for two decades.

US forces completed their withdrawal from Afghanistan on August 30, 2021, ending the 20-year military engagement.

Around 800,000 US service members served in Afghanistan during the conflict.

US military records cited in the report show that 2,238 US service members died and nearly 21,000 were wounded during the war.

The conflict also caused extensive civilian casualties in Afghanistan.

According to figures attributed to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), more than 40,000 civilians were killed and around 77,000 wounded in attacks and military operations during the conflict.

Independent estimates place the combined number of Afghan security personnel and civilian deaths at more than 100,000.

The commission’s review is expected to examine the strategic, diplomatic and operational decisions that shaped the US engagement in Afghanistan.

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