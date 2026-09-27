Trump Rejects Iran’s Seven-Day Plan to Reopen Strait of Hormuz

Trump rejects Iran’s proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days.

US President Donald Trump has rejected an Iranian proposal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days and restart negotiations aimed at ending the conflict.

Trump told reporters on Saturday that he had turned down the proposal. His remarks came after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran had submitted a seven-day roadmap through Qatar.

Iran said the plan could restore normal maritime traffic if Washington accepted several conditions. Those conditions include lifting the US naval blockade, easing sanctions on Iranian oil and observing a ceasefire covering the wider region, including Lebanon.

The Strait of Hormuz has become a central issue in the conflict. The strategic waterway handles a significant share of global energy shipments and disruption there has raised concerns about oil supplies and international trade. Reuters reported that roughly 20% of global oil supply moved through the strait before the war began.

Trump said Iran wanted to reopen the waterway because of the economic pressure created by the conflict. He also suggested that Tehran was seeking an agreement as its financial position deteriorated.

The Wall Street Journal separately reported that Trump doubted Iran would meet his conditions and was privately considering renewed US air strikes after the November midterm elections. That report cited unnamed US officials.

Iran’s Seven-Day Proposal

Araghchi presented the proposal during the United Nations General Assembly in New York. He said Qatar had transmitted Tehran’s plan to Washington.

Under the proposal, Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resume talks on its nuclear programme if the United States accepted the required conditions.

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Iranian officials said the plan also sought an end to hostilities across the region. The proposal included Lebanon as part of the wider ceasefire framework.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran remained open to negotiations. He also said Iran had lost trust in Washington because of previous diplomatic experiences.

The proposal follows earlier diplomatic efforts that failed to produce a lasting settlement. US and Iranian negotiators had explored a phased arrangement before the latest rejection. Reuters reported that discussions included reopening Hormuz and lifting the US economic blockade.

Strait of Hormuz at Centre of Crisis

The strategic waterway has become a major flashpoint since the conflict began. Restrictions on shipping have disrupted energy flows and increased pressure on international markets.

Iran has argued that vessels must coordinate with its authorities before entering the strait. Tehran has also accused some ships of violating approved routes.

The United States has maintained pressure on Iran through military and economic measures. Washington has also imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports, according to reporting on the conflict.

The latest diplomatic dispute has therefore placed the future of commercial shipping through Hormuz at the centre of negotiations.

International Concern

The crisis has drawn reactions from major powers and Gulf states. Russia has said it is prepared to contribute to efforts aimed at stabilising the Gulf region.

China has also stressed the importance of respecting the sovereignty and security of Gulf countries. Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng made the comments during the UN General Assembly.

Saudi Arabia has meanwhile warned that threats to regional waterways could affect global energy security. Riyadh has called for stronger international efforts to protect freedom of navigation.

For now, Iran says diplomacy remains an option, while Trump has publicly rejected Tehran’s latest proposal. Reuters reported on Sunday that Iranian officials continued to call for a negotiated solution after Trump’s rejection.

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