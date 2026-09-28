Chairman Senate calls for stronger public-private cooperation and welcomes expansion of free eye-care services to Multan.

KARACHI: Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani has highlighted the role of Pakistan’s business community in promoting economic activity, investment, employment and social welfare.

He expressed these views at a luncheon hosted in his honour by Abdul Rahim Janoo (S.I.), Group Chairman of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) and CEO of Hina Rice Export Company, in Karachi.

Former Prime Minister and former Chairman Senate Muhammad Mian Soomro also attended the event. Other participants included former REAP Chairman and White Pearl Group CEO Malik Muhammad Jahangir, Senior Vice Chairman REAP Jawaid Jillani, Tabani Group Chairman Hamza Tabani and other business leaders.

Gilani Calls for Public-Private Cooperation

Speaking at the luncheon, Gilani appreciated the business community’s contribution to Pakistan’s economic and social development.

He stressed the importance of continued interaction between Parliament, the government and the private sector.

According to Gilani, stronger cooperation can create more opportunities for economic growth and public welfare.

Abdul Rahim Janoo briefed the Chairman Senate on REAP’s activities and its contribution to Pakistan’s economy.

He also informed Gilani about the REAP Annual Awards ceremony scheduled for later in the day. The event would provide another opportunity for the Chairman Senate to interact with representatives of the rice-export sector.

Free Eye-Care Services Discussed

Janoo also highlighted the philanthropic work of the business community.

He particularly discussed healthcare services provided through the Baba Farid Free Eye Camp in Pakpattan.

The initiative provides free eye check-ups, diagnostic services, cataract surgeries, medicines and glasses to deserving patients. The Haji Razzak Janoo Memorial Trust has also conducted free eye-care camps in different parts of Pakistan.

Gilani appreciated these welfare efforts and called for similar healthcare services in other parts of the country.

He specifically requested a free eye-care camp in Multan for deserving people in the region.

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Free Eye Camp Planned for Multan

In response, Abdul Rahim Janoo announced plans to organize a similar free eye-care camp in Multan.

Gilani welcomed the announcement and appreciated the business community’s role in supporting government efforts through philanthropic activities.

The participants also discussed business, investment, economic development and philanthropy.

The Chairman Senate stressed the need for continued cooperation between the public and private sectors to support economic growth and improve social welfare.

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