August 3, 2026

Rotary International President-Elect Larry Lunsford Inspires District 3271 During Pakistan Visit

Web Desk August 3, 2026
Larry Lunsford with Rotary District 3271 members at the Intercity Meeting in Karachi.

Rotary International President-Elect Larry Lunsford addresses members during the District 3271 Intercity Meeting in Karachi.

Larry Lunsford, President-Elect of Rotary International, visited Pakistan to attend the District 3271 Intercity Meeting, bringing together Rotary leaders and members for an evening focused on fellowship, humanitarian service and international collaboration. His visit underscored Rotary International’s commitment to strengthening clubs, expanding community service and promoting global peace.

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Visit Reinforces Rotary’s Global Mission

The event began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the national anthems of Pakistan and the United States. Meanwhile, the ceremony reflected Rotary’s values of unity, mutual respect and international friendship.

As President-Elect of Rotary International, Larry Lunsford represents an organisation of more than 1.4 million members worldwide. Additionally, he shared Rotary’s vision of empowering local clubs, supporting humanitarian initiatives and creating lasting change in communities across the globe.

Rotary Clubs Join Hands to Host Event

The Rotary Club of Karachi Karsaz hosted the Intercity Meeting. Furthermore, the Rotary Club of Karachi, Rotary Club of Karachi Quaid, Rotary Club of Khairpur Green City and Rotary Club of Karachi Shahrah-e-Faisal served as co-hosts, ensuring the success of the event through their collective efforts.

Participants welcomed Larry Lunsford and praised the collaborative spirit shown by Rotary clubs across Pakistan. Moreover, the gathering strengthened relationships among members while highlighting Rotary’s ongoing community development initiatives.

Message Encourages Service and Leadership

During the meeting, Larry Lunsford encouraged Rotarians to strengthen their clubs, expand membership and invest in future leaders. He also urged members to increase the reach of service projects that improve lives across Pakistan.

Organisers thanked Rotarians, guests and volunteers for making the event successful. Finally, they reaffirmed their commitment to building stronger communities through Rotary’s guiding principle of “Service Above Self” and its global vision to “Create Lasting Impact.”

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