Direct Flights Between Karachi and Tashkent to Boost Pakistan-Uzbekistan Connectivity

Karachi Flights will expand with the launch of a new direct air service between Karachi and Tashkent, as Uzbekistan’s private carrier Centrum Air prepares to begin scheduled operations from September 3, 2026. The new route marks another step in strengthening air connectivity between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

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New Route to Improve Travel Links

The direct Tashkent–Karachi–Tashkent service is the result of close cooperation between the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Pakistan and the aviation and transport authorities of both countries. Additionally, the new connection reflects growing bilateral efforts to improve regional mobility and economic cooperation.

Centrum Air will operate the service twice a week, with flights scheduled every Thursday and Sunday. As a result, business travellers, tourists, students and pilgrims will benefit from faster and more convenient travel between the two countries.

Trade and Tourism Expected to Benefit

The new route is expected to strengthen commercial ties while supporting tourism and people-to-people exchanges. Moreover, Karachi’s position as Pakistan’s largest port city gives the service added strategic importance for regional trade and logistics.

Officials believe the route could evolve into a key transportation corridor linking Uzbekistan and the wider Central Asian region with Karachi, creating new opportunities for business, investment and cargo movement.

Pakistan-Uzbekistan Air Connectivity Expands

Currently, six scheduled flights operate every week between Pakistan and Uzbekistan. Four weekly services connect Tashkent and Lahore, while two weekly flights operate between Islamabad and Tashkent. Meanwhile, the addition of the Karachi route will further expand travel options and deepen bilateral connectivity.

The launch of the new service highlights the growing cooperation between Pakistan and Uzbekistan as both countries continue to strengthen transport, trade and tourism partnerships.

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