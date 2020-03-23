Ufone Monthly Data Offer to ensure seamless communication while Pakistanis stay at home

HEADLINETELECOM

KARACHI – Due to the Coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan, many people are now working from and staying at home to ensure social distancing. This has further increased the demand of effective and seamless communication. Owing to this growing demand, Ufone has introduced another unique initiative for its valuable customers. The Pakistani telecom operator, Ufone has stepped forward to help people by introducing monthly internet offer Super Internet Plus that solves the hassle of weekly recharge and assists in working from and staying home while getting connected to the outside world. 

The monthly package is available for Rs. 499 and offers 13GB of which 8 GB is for internet along with additional 5 GB for WhatsApp facility across Pakistan. 

The data for WhatsApp in this initiative will encourage remote communication and content sharing making work from home easy for professionals. Customers can subscribe this offer while staying at home and dialling *290# 

Not only this, customers can find Upaisa as their one stop solution for their various mobile & financial transactions needs including free of charge balance recharge, utility bill payment as well as transfers to other bank accounts (IBFT). 

To facilitate recharge while ensuring convenience, multiple online channels including Upaisa, MyUfone app & credit/debit cards are available. Upon any recharge with credit/debit card via MY Ufone App or http://www.ufone.com an exclusive discount of 10% is also being offered. Additionally, accounts can be recharged through external channel partners, details of which are available on Ufone Facebook pages 

Through this initiative Ufone has yet again proved itself as a socially responsible organization which is constantly working for the well-being of its people in these testing times. The priority has always been its customers whom it considers part of the Ufone family. The company is providing convenience to its valuable customers in order limit the requirement for retailer visits and shall continue to facilitate as many people as possible in these testing times enunciating the promise of ‘Its all about U!”   

