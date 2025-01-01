As the New Year was ushered in across Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, millions of citizens filled the streets in celebration.

The festivities were marked by vibrant fireworks displays and a dangerous surge in aerial firing, a practice that continues to mar New Year’s celebrations in some areas.

In Karachi, the night of revelry took a dangerous turn, with 29 people, including two women, suffering injuries due to celebratory gunshots. According to rescue officials, the incidents occurred across various localities of the city. In Liaquatabad, three people were injured, while another individual sustained injuries near Gulshan-e-Iqbal Chowrangi. Additionally, two people, including a woman, were injured by gunfire in Shah Faisal Colony and Orangi Town.

In response to the violence, law enforcement acted swiftly, arresting 30 individuals suspected of engaging in aerial firing across the city. Authorities had previously issued stern warnings, declaring that those caught firing weapons during the New Year festivities would face serious legal consequences, including charges of attempted murder.

The Karachi Police reiterated its commitment to cracking down on this dangerous activity, emphasizing that a case of attempted murder would be filed against offenders.

As the country moves into 2025, the authorities remain on high alert to prevent similar incidents in future celebrations, ensuring that the New Year can be a time for joy without the threat of harm.