Two more laboratories being set up in Karachi for testing coronavirus samples

KARACHI -On the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, National Disaster Management Authority has decided to set up two more laboratories for testing COVID-19 samples in Karachi.

The laboratories will be set up in Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation and Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center.

Meanwhile, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail made telephone contact with Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him about the arrangements to overcome COVID-19 in the province.



Like this: Like Loading...