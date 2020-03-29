Pakistan give priority to African countries to gain new export market “Mirza Ishtiaq Baig”

Interview by SYED TURAB SHAH

Introduction

A well-known name in Pakistan Mirza Ishtiaq Baig is the Vice Chairman of the Bag Group. The Bag Group is performing its best in Pakistan and Abroad. Mirza Ishtiaq Baig graduated from Karachi University with a double graduation (Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Education) and obtained Diploma in Strategic Management and Leadership from the UK. He is the former Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI). Mirza Ishtiaq Baig has been Chairman of Pak-Moroccan Business Council at Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for many years and currently Chairman of Pak-Moroccan Joint Business Council. He has also served on various standing committees at Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) as Chairman. He has been the recipient of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Best Export Trophy Awards from the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan for nine consecutive years on export of textiles. Mirza Ishtiaq Baig was nominated by the Moroccan Government as the Consul General of Morocco in 2007, after which Mirza Ishtiaq Baig Co-operated trade between Morocco and Pakistan. In recognition of his services, His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco awarded him “Wizam Alawi” in 2012. He is also the central President of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) Business Forum and regularly interacts with party leaders and businessmen to talk on economy and trade. Mirza Ishtiaq Baig is actively engaged in social welfare work in Pakistan. He is the Founding President of the Make-A-Wish Foundation Pakistan, which is considered one of the largest aspirational organizations in the world serving 47 countries in five continents. He is also on the Board of Directors of the Make-A-Wish Foundation International America. The Foundation is engaged in granting the cherished wishes of children suffering from life threatening illnesses. He was also awarded a prestigious civil award “Tamgah-e-Imtiaz” by President Pakistan in recognition of social services.

Exclusively speaking to the Honorary Consul General of Morocco, Founder President of Make-A-Wish Foundation and Vice Chairman of Baig Group, Mirza Ishtiaq Baig said that The country’s exports are being limited due to the overlook of African countries and the inclination towards US and European countries, with 1.40 billion populations of more than 50 countries being given priority to African countries in the future. He said that if Pakistan’s relations with African countries were strong, then today Pakistan would not be on the FATF list, but with African countries it would help to get out of FATF, Which talks about revising Pak-China Economic Corridor (CPEC) Shocked if the Pak-China Economic Corridor CPEC project is given importance, GDP growth is still possible. Pakistan has received orders from African countries for $15 million because of the Biryani Festival in Morocco. Pakistani rice started importing into African countries and India worried about Pakistani rice importing.

Responding to a question, Honorary Consul General of Morocco, Founder President of Make-A-Wish Foundation and Vice Chairman of Baig Group, Mirza Ishtiaq Baig said “The Army Chief of Pakistan recent visit to Morocco and hopes that trade and bilateral relations between Pakistan and Morocco will be strengthen but Sadly Pakistan could not benefit from European countries GSP Plus standard, high business costs and high Interest rates. There is a hurdle in the growth of exports and growth of Pakistan. Pakistan is in dire need of a credible economy at the moment. If the present government has completed its term, the policies of the present government for the new government will cause problems and in the future no government will be ready to take over, the collision policy ends and the business class.”

Presenting the analysis, Honorary Consul General of Morocco, Founder President of Make-A-Wish Foundation and Vice Chairman of Baig Group, Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, said that Pakistan’s entrepreneurial inclination was more towards Europe and United States, the focus of the businessman was also seen in this, although African countries have a population of 1.4 billion, of which more than 50 countries. He noted that Morocco is a trade hub of African countries. Pakistan and Morocco have good relations but the trade volume is not equal if the two countries come closer together, the trade volume may increase.

The 22-member delegation of the FPCCI visited Morocco recently, led by Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Honorary Consul General of Morocco, Founder President of Make-A-Wish Foundation and Vice Chairman of Baig Group, Mirza Ishtiaq Baig said. Trade delegation met with 300 Top Business Houses, Ambassadors and Centers .We tried to attract Moroccan importers from different sectors of Pakistan, after which we realized that with Pakistan had a strong relationship with Morocco, Rice, Pharmacy, Surgical, Education, Sports, Hotels, Exports through Joint Ventures in other sectors including, cosmetic, train and defense equipment He said that given the increase may have to resort to modern technology to increase exports.

For the first time in the country’s history, the Chief of the Army Staff visited Morocco and is expected to visit Pakistan and Morocco for the first time, will bring them closer to each other said Honorary Consul General of Morocco, Founder President of Make-A-Wish Foundation and Vice Chairman of Baig Group, Mirza Ishtiaq Baig because Morocco has always complained that Pakistani authorities prefer Europe and America, not African countries. He said that new avenues of friendship will be opened between the two countries. There has also been an offer to make Pakistan a university in Morocco. During his recent visit to Morocco, the Army Chief invited the Defense Industries to participate in the Ideas Exhibition, and all three Moroccan forces have also assured to participate in the Ideas Exhibition.

“The rice consumption in Morocco is on the rise said Honorary Consul General of Morocco, Founder President of Make-A-Wish Foundation and Vice Chairman of Baig Group, Mirza Ishtiaq Baig. Sadly, there is a market of $ 50 million but Pakistani rice exports to African countries are not equal. We introduced Pakistani rice through the Biryani Festival in Morocco. He said that the present government is expanding its relations with African countries and now it is hoped that the two results will be produced. He said that Morocco’s port is a $ 9 billion economic zone and has successfully continued economic activities, but unfortunately, Pakistan’s Gwadar port is inactive. Cranes in Gwadar are also rusty, Singapore and China have failed to restore Gwadar Port. He said Morocco had requested the government of Pakistan grant land in Gwadar to plant chemical used in agriculture, but Pakistan told them not to have land. If foreigners are not allowed to travel to Gwadar Port, then foreign capital On the basis of which investors can be expected to invest in Pakistan. He added that soon the Moroccan business delegation will visit Pakistan, which has a strong potential for increasing bilateral trade. The delegation also met with TADP to promote trade.

“We are sorry that Pakistan could not benefit from the European Union’s GSP Plus status,” said Honorary Consul General of Morocco, Founder President of Make-A-Wish Foundation and Vice Chairman of Baig Group, Mirza Ishtiaq Baig. There are two main reasons for doing business in Pakistan. The cost is much higher than in other countries in which the cost of energy is double-digit and second interest rate is higher than 15% higher business costs and higher interest rates hurdle Pakistan’s exports and growth rate, both of them in the region. Due to which Pakistan has not been able to meet its economic goals, there has been a slight improvement in the previous governments, but there are no signs of economic improvement in the current government.

The present government has been a year and a half but they do not understand what to do, the country is being run on an ad hoc basis, said Honorary Consul General of Morocco, Founder President of Make-A-Wish Foundation and Vice Chairman of Baig Group, Mirza Ishtiaq Baig. The government has no long term policy if the economy is to be maintained then the policy should be maintained for at least one year. The rate of interest will have to be fixed. A stable long-term policy will have to be adopted. He said that during Nawaz Sharif’s economy, the economy had grown significantly and GDP had reached 5.8%. Consumer financing was also increasing during this period. For the first time, the revenue of Rs. 4,000 Thousand Crores was earned but today the whole scenario has been changed. Inflation and unemployment are constantly increasing. People are worried. He said that the country needs a hereditary economy right now and also needs to learn a lot from successful economies. He said that if the present government fulfills its tenure then the policies of the present government will cause problems and no government will ever be ready to take over in the future.

