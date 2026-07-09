Türkiye-Saylani Partnership: Consul General pledges continued support for humanitarian initiatives

T?KA donates 20 rickshaws to unemployed individuals in Karachi as Türkiye and Saylani Welfare strengthen cooperation on humanitarian and livelihood programmes.

Türkiye-Saylani Partnership was strengthened on Thursday as Türkiye’s Consul General in Karachi, Ergül Kadak, reaffirmed his country’s commitment to supporting Saylani Welfare International Trust’s humanitarian and social welfare initiatives in Pakistan.

Speaking at a ceremony held at the Saylani Zaitoon Ashraf IT Park in Karachi, Kadak said serving in Pakistan was a great honour and praised Saylani Welfare for its extensive humanitarian work. He said Pakistan and Türkiye share a longstanding friendship and that Türkiye would continue collaborating with the organisation on welfare and development projects.

The event was jointly organised by Saylani Welfare International Trust and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (T?KA). During the ceremony, T?KA donated 20 new rickshaws to unemployed individuals under Saylani’s livelihood-support programme, enabling beneficiaries to earn sustainable incomes and become financially independent.

Saylani Welfare Founder and Chairman Maulana Muhammad Bashir Farooqi and T?KA’s Head for Sindh and Balochistan, Mashuk Pusha, also addressed the gathering. Trustees, senior officials and other distinguished guests attended the event.

Before the ceremony, the Consul General viewed a documentary highlighting Saylani’s humanitarian activities, welfare programmes and future development projects.

Kadak praised Saylani’s humanitarian response following the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and its support for Syrian refugees. He thanked the organisation and the people of Pakistan for providing timely assistance during one of Türkiye’s most challenging periods.

“You are carrying out remarkable work. Saylani’s prompt assistance to the earthquake-affected people of Türkiye and its humanitarian services for Syrian refugees have become part of history,” he said.

Maulana Bashir Farooqi congratulated Kadak on his appointment as Türkiye’s Consul General in Karachi and highlighted Saylani’s 27 years of humanitarian service. He said Saylani’s emergency response team reached earthquake-hit areas in Türkiye within 48 hours of the disaster.

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He added that the organisation established a bread-production facility capable of producing 100,000 loaves daily for Syrian refugees and also built a school to provide education for refugee children.

Farooqi also paid tribute to former Turkish Consul General Cemal Sangu for facilitating a three-year visa that supported Saylani’s humanitarian operations in Türkiye. He recalled meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an during the Turkish leader’s visit to Pakistan under the presidency of Dr Arif Alvi.

The Saylani chairman announced that the organisation plans to open a new office in Türkiye on 10 August, near the shrine of Hazrat Abu Ayyub al-Ansari (RA), to further expand its humanitarian activities.

Addressing the ceremony, Mashuk Pusha expressed satisfaction with T?KA’s partnership with Saylani Welfare and said the agency was pleased to support the organisation through the donation of 20 rickshaws.

The ceremony concluded with the presentation of commemorative shields, after which Consul General Ergül Kadak distributed rickshaw keys among the selected beneficiaries. Organisers said the initiative will help recipients secure sustainable livelihoods and support their families with dignity.

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