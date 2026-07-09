Dr. Nasir Saleem Nasaka: National figures call for civil award to honour veteran Ayurvedic physician

Former Pakistan cricket captain Javed Miandad and other prominent personalities urge the government to recognise the physician’s four decades of humanitarian and medical service.

Dr. Nasir Saleem Nasaka has been nominated for national recognition by a group of prominent public figures who have urged the Government of Pakistan to confer a civil award on the veteran Ayurvedic physician for his humanitarian and medical services spanning more than four decades.

In a joint statement, former Pakistan cricket captain Javed Miandad, former Senator Chaudhry Sher Ali, corporate leaders and members of Karachi’s civil society said Dr. Nasaka has dedicated the past 43 years to treating patients through Ayurvedic medicine. They said he has cared for hundreds of thousands of people suffering from cancer and other chronic illnesses, earning widespread respect for his commitment to public service.

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The signatories said Dr. Nasaka continues to provide consultations through clinics across Karachi, allocating specific days each week to serve patients in different parts of the city. They added that hundreds of people continue to benefit from his services on a regular basis.

They also highlighted that Dr. Nasaka is expected to turn 100 in September 2026. Despite his age, they described him as physically active and fully committed to his medical practice, saying he continues to inspire patients and healthcare professionals through his dedication.

According to the statement, Dr. Nasaka regularly travels to remote towns and rural areas across Sindh to examine and treat patients who have limited access to healthcare. The signatories said his willingness to undertake long journeys at an advanced age reflects his lifelong commitment to serving people without discrimination.

The statement described Dr. Nasaka as one of Pakistan’s most respected practitioners of traditional medicine, citing his decades of work in treating patients with serious illnesses and promoting healthcare through selfless service.

The signatories said individuals with such long-standing humanitarian contributions deserve national recognition. They argued that awarding Dr. Nasaka a civil honour would acknowledge his legacy while encouraging future generations to pursue careers rooted in compassion, public service and community welfare.

They appealed to the President and the Government of Pakistan to announce a prestigious civil award for Dr. Nasir Saleem Nasaka during the upcoming national honours, describing it as a fitting tribute to a physician who has devoted more than four decades to serving humanity.

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