KARACHI (Staff Reporter) Turkey and Pakistan are the best friendly countries, said the CEO of KHA Business International Relations and Sponsor Group, Rotary Club of Karachi Environment. Kafeel Hussain, President, Chairman Diplomatic Affairs Cap and renowned architect said on the occasion of Turkey’s National Day.

After the establishment of Pakistan, mutual high-level visits have further promoted friendly relations, while the mutual cooperation of both countries in dealing with the most difficult challenges like natural calamities has led to further deepening of close relations between the people Kafeel Hussain said that the two Muslim countries are committed to the development of other sectors along with the trade sector, which are taking steps for the development of the economy through mutual cooperation. Eight developing countries are part of the D-8 organization, the two countries have worked to negotiate a preferential trade agreement aimed at trade and Investment has to be increased significantly, especially in the development of transport, telecommunication, manufacturing, tourism and other industries, said Kafeel Hussain The two countries have sought to increase the volume of bilateral trade from $690 million to over $1 billion by 2010. Pakistan’s exports include rice, sesame seeds, leather, textiles, clothing, sports goods and medical equipment, while Turkey Exports to Pakistan include wheat, gram, pulses, diesel, chemicals, transport vehicles, machinery and more He said that Turkey has seen an increase in the number of Pakistani tourists over the past years While a large number of Pakistanis are living in Turkey as investors who are playing an important role in the development of Turkey’s economy. Kafeel Hussain said that Turkey and Pakistan bilateral trade, They are trying to further improve cultural, diplomatic and economic relations, which will not only provide the people of both countries with the best tourism, but also tourism, education and health facilities.