President says US military stockpiles remain strong while warning of legal action against those accused of leaking classified defence information.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 6: US President Donald Trump has dismissed reports that the United States is running low on military weapons, insisting that the country’s US Munitions stockpiles remain strong despite months of conflict with Iran.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the United States possessed “massive amounts” of munitions and was continuing to manufacture and receive additional supplies. He also warned that his administration would pursue lengthy prison sentences against anyone found responsible for leaking classified defence information.

Trump Denies Weapons Shortage

Trump’s comments come as the conflict between the United States and Iran enters its sixth month. Although both countries have observed temporary pauses in fighting, missile exchanges have continued and no lasting ceasefire agreement has been reached.

The White House and the Pentagon have repeatedly rejected claims that the US military is facing shortages of precision-guided weapons. Officials say stockpiles remain sufficient even after heavy use during Operation Epic Fury and subsequent military operations.

Trump said those responsible for leaking information about US military capabilities would face serious legal consequences. He described the reported disclosures as harmful to national security and said authorities were working to identify those involved.

Reports Raise Questions Over Missile Stocks

Recent media reports have questioned the strength of US missile reserves.

According to CBS News, citing unnamed sources, the United States has used a significant portion of its global stockpile of long-range precision missiles during the conflict with Iran.

The Washington Post also reported that Trump privately questioned Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth about possible weapons shortages. The report, based on anonymous sources, has not been independently confirmed.

The Pentagon has not released official figures because details of US missile inventories remain classified.

Think Tank Estimates Declining Supplies

The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimates that the United States had between 759 and 827 Patriot missiles remaining by the end of July, compared with approximately 2,330 before the conflict began.

The think tank also estimates that around 60% of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor missiles have been used during recent operations.

Military analysts note that replacing advanced missile systems can take months or even years because of lengthy production schedules and complex manufacturing processes.

Ukraine Demand Adds Pressure

The United States also continues to supply military equipment to Ukraine, increasing pressure on existing inventories.

Since Russia’s invasion in 2022, Washington has delivered large numbers of Patriot air defence missiles to Kyiv. Trump recently said Ukraine’s latest request for additional Patriot systems remained under discussion.

Despite concerns over inventory levels, the administration maintains that current stockpiles are adequate to meet US defence requirements.

Production Ramps Up

The Pentagon says it is accelerating weapons production to replenish inventories.

Last month, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth requested $87 billion in emergency funding from Congress to pay service members and rapidly replace equipment and munitions used during ongoing military operations.

Trump also reiterated his confidence in America’s defence capabilities, saying the United States possesses more munitions than any other country and continues to strengthen its military readiness.

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