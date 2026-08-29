Ghubar-e-Dil Sindh Governor Calls for Stronger Character Through Literature

Sindh Governor Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi has highlighted the role of literature in shaping society, saying books, poetry and writers can contribute to the intellectual and moral development of the people.

The governor made the remarks while addressing the introduction ceremony of renowned poet and social worker Mazhar Hani’s poetry collection “Ghubar-e-Dil” as chief guest.

Hashmi said he was pleased to attend an event focused on literature and the promotion of books. He stressed the importance of recognising people’s services and abilities during their lifetime.

He also recalled his longstanding association with journalist and intellectual Mahmood Sham and author Mazhar Hani. He said literary and social gatherings once took place regularly at Hani’s residence.

According to the governor, those gatherings gave him an opportunity to learn about politics, literature and social welfare. He added that Hani’s social work inspired him to begin welfare activities of his own.

Governor stresses importance of character-building

Hashmi said a strong character forms the foundation of a strong nation. He described the decline of moral values as a major challenge for society.

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The governor criticised the attitude of people who look down on others after gaining positions of authority. He called for such behaviour to give way to respect, compassion and a spirit of service.

He said people in positions of responsibility should remain connected with society. They should use their influence to help others rather than create divisions.

Hashmi also stressed the need to focus on the character-building of younger generations. He said people with strong moral values can improve their own lives while contributing positively to their communities.

Governor House plans Seerat Library and museum

The governor said work is underway to establish a Seerat Library and Pakistan Movement Museum at Governor House.

The proposed facilities aim to introduce younger generations to knowledge, literature and history. They will also provide opportunities for young people to learn about Seerat-un-Nabi ? and the struggle that led to the creation of Pakistan.

Hashmi said access to books and historical knowledge can help young people develop a deeper understanding of their country and society.

He also stressed the importance of promoting literature as part of this educational effort.

Hashmi highlights Pakistan’s national identity

The Sindh governor said Pakistan has given its citizens opportunities to progress in different fields.

He said the country remains central to the identity of its people. Without Pakistan, he added, citizens would not have the national identity they hold today.

Referring to recent national achievements, Hashmi said Pakistan’s successes under the leadership of the prime minister and field marshal had strengthened the country’s prestige and standing internationally.

He said Pakistan could achieve a stronger position in the world by improving social values and building the character of its younger generation.

Literary figures address the ceremony

Several writers, journalists and intellectuals also spoke at the ceremony.

The speakers included Akhtar Saadi, Dr Rukhsana Saba, Khalid Irfan, Akhlaq Ahmed and Rizwan Ahmed. Renowned journalist and intellectual Mahmood Sham also addressed the gathering.

Author Mazhar Hani, whose poetry collection “Ghubar-e-Dil” was introduced at the event, also spoke to the audience.

The ceremony brought together members of the literary and social community to celebrate poetry, books and the contribution of writers to society.

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