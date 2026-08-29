Devotees gather at St. Anthony’s Church in Karachi for the Velankanni Novena.

The religious celebrations at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church will continue until September 8, with devotees gathering daily for prayers and Holy Mass.

KARACHI, August 29, 2026 — Religious celebrations marking the Velankanni Novena and the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary have begun at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Karachi, bringing together Catholic clergy, community leaders, guests and a large number of devotees.

The celebrations were held under the leadership of Archbishop of Karachi His Grace Archbishop Benny Mario Travas. The opening ceremony featured a solemn procession carrying the sacred statue of Our Lady of Velankanni and the Holy Flag, followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary in Urdu and English by members of the Legion of Mary.

Church bells, Marian hymns and special prayers created a solemn atmosphere during the opening proceedings. The Holy Flag was hoisted at noon, followed by a special prayer service in front of the church grotto at 12:20pm.

Religious celebrations begin at St. Anthony’s Church

Parish Priest Father Arthur Charles attended the ceremony alongside Assistant Parish Priests Father Asher Iftikhar, Father Warrior and Father Joshua, who participated in the religious services.

Several prominent members of the Christian community also attended, including Pervez Gill, Chairman of the Christian Forum of the FPCCI–EU Business Forum, and Advocate Supreme Court Shahbaz Sothra.

The opening programme brought together religious leaders, community representatives and devotees for a series of prayers and religious observances. The procession, Rosary and flag-hoisting ceremony marked the formal beginning of the celebrations.

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Prayers offered for peace and Pakistan

Speaking at the gathering, Pervez Gill said the Velankanni Novena represents a message of faith, prayer, love, peace and service to humanity.

He said religious gatherings of this nature also provide an opportunity for communities to pray collectively for Pakistan’s peace, security, stability and prosperity.

Special prayers during the Novena will be offered for the sovereignty, integrity, honour and dignity of Pakistan, as well as for the welfare of its people. Gill expressed hope that the country would continue to receive blessings of peace, progress and prosperity.

He also offered prayers for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, seeking wisdom, strength and success for the country’s leadership and institutions in serving the nation and safeguarding Pakistan.

Call for interfaith harmony

Gill described Pakistan as a shared homeland and said the country’s progress and security were a collective responsibility. He stressed that unity, brotherhood, tolerance and mutual respect among people of different faiths were essential to building a peaceful and harmonious society.

He also highlighted Karachi’s diverse social and cultural character, describing the city as a place where people from different faiths, cultures and traditions live together.

He said promoting interfaith harmony and religious tolerance remained important for Pakistan’s long-term peace and prosperity.

Novena to continue until September 8

The Velankanni Novena will continue from August 29 to September 8, 2026, with special prayers and Holy Mass held daily at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.

The main concluding ceremony will take place on September 8, coinciding with the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Venue:

St. Anthony’s Catholic Church

21-McNeil Road, Frere Town, Karachi

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