Pakistani Freelancers Are the Future Workforce, Says Governor Nehal Hashmi

Governor Nehal Hashmi presents recognition shields to Pakistani freelancers at the PAFLA ceremony.

Pakistani freelancers are emerging as an important part of the country’s future workforce and are contributing to the national economy by earning foreign exchange and providing digital services to clients worldwide, Sindh Governor Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi has said.

He made the remarks while addressing the first National Recognition Ceremony organised by the Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA) as chief guest.

Governor Hashmi said Pakistan’s large youth population could play a major role in the country’s future economic and social development.

He stressed the need to provide young people with quality education, modern IT skills, entrepreneurship opportunities and market-oriented training.

Focus on skills for the digital economy

The governor said the federal government, in collaboration with Governor House, has launched several skill-development initiatives for young people in Sindh.

He said the programmes aim to equip youth with modern and market-relevant skills. The initiatives also seek to improve employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

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Hashmi said Pakistan has nearly three million full-time and part-time freelancers.

He added that Pakistani freelancers earned more than $1.76 billion through digital services during the last financial year.

The governor said the digital economy offers significant opportunities for young Pakistanis. He urged young people to develop skills that match modern technologies and global market demands.

Pakistan targets higher IT exports

Hashmi said the prime minister aims to increase Pakistan’s IT exports to $25 billion by 2030.

Addressing young participants at the ceremony, he asked them to contribute towards achieving the target.

The participants responded by raising their hands and pledging to play their role in supporting the goal.

The governor also highlighted the Digital Youth Hub, which operates under the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme.

The platform offers opportunities in education, skills development, employment and entrepreneurship. Hashmi urged young people to use these opportunities and prepare for the future digital economy.

Government officials highlight youth opportunities

Minister of State and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Fahd Haroon said the government was providing support and facilities to increase youth participation in the digital economy.

He said the government also aims to promote freelancing and create more opportunities for young people.

Coordinator of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Sindh Dr Fahad Shafiq said efforts were continuing to provide young people with modern digital and market-oriented skills.

He said the programmes aim to create more employment and freelancing opportunities.

PAFLA calls freelancers Pakistan’s silent heroes

PAFLA Chairman Ibrahim Amin described Pakistani freelancers as the country’s “silent heroes”.

He said freelancers make a consistent contribution to exports and foreign exchange earnings.

PAFLA President and CEO Dr Imran Batada highlighted the growing importance of emerging technologies.

He said existing experience and skills alone may not guarantee future success in the age of artificial intelligence.

Batada urged young people to gain expertise in artificial intelligence, data analytics, cybersecurity and other emerging fields.

45 freelancers receive recognition

The ceremony brought together representatives from Pakistan’s IT industry, digital economy, education and business sectors.

Governor Hashmi presented shields to 45 outstanding Pakistani freelancers in recognition of their achievements and contributions to Pakistan’s digital economy.

The recipients included Sajid Jameel, Khadija Shehzad, Waqar, Zeeshan and others.

Speakers at the event praised the abilities of Pakistani youth and called for further efforts to promote freelancing.

They also stressed the importance of connecting young Pakistanis with opportunities in the global digital marketplace.

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