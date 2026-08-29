The Employers’ Federation of Pakistan calls for due process in the case involving Mian Adrees.

The Employers’ Federation of Pakistan says any accountability process must remain fair, transparent and consistent with established legal principles.

KARACHI, August 29, 2026 — The Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP) has expressed deep concern over the action taken against prominent industrialist and business leader Mian Adrees, calling for the matter to be handled through due process and a transparent inquiry.

The EFP strongly condemned what it described as unwarranted and discriminatory action against Mian Adrees, who serves as a board member of the federation.

Mian Adrees has previously served as president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The federation said he has made longstanding contributions to Pakistan’s industrial development, investment, employment generation and economic growth.

EFP raises concerns over public handling of the matter

The EFP said the manner in which the matter entered the public domain had raised serious concerns.

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It said authorities should establish all relevant facts through a thorough and transparent inquiry before reaching conclusions.

The federation warned that premature public allegations could damage the dignity and credibility of individuals who have contributed significantly to the country’s economy.

According to the EFP, authorities should carefully examine the circumstances and details surrounding the matter.

The federation stressed that every individual deserves fair treatment under established legal principles.

Call for fairness and transparency

The EFP said due process, fairness and transparency must remain central to all accountability proceedings.

It also stressed the principle that individuals should be presumed innocent until proven otherwise.

The federation said accountability plays an important role in strengthening public institutions and supporting the rule of law.

However, it said authorities must conduct accountability proceedings objectively and fairly. Such processes should also respect the legal rights and reputation of those involved.

The EFP said the action against Mian Adrees had caused concern within the wider business community.

Business confidence and investor concerns

According to the EFP, developments involving prominent business leaders can affect confidence among investors and entrepreneurs.

The federation said uncertainty could create concerns among business leaders about their professional reputation and legitimate business activities.

It urged authorities to ensure that the matter involving Mian Adrees is handled strictly in accordance with the law and principles of natural justice.

The EFP also called for a careful examination of all relevant facts before authorities create any adverse impression or reach a final conclusion.

EFP supports impartial accountability

The federation said the business community supports transparent and impartial accountability where credible grounds for an investigation exist.

At the same time, it stressed that accountability should not compromise fairness, dignity or legitimate business confidence.

The EFP reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the legitimate interests and reputation of Pakistan’s business community.

It expressed hope that the competent authorities would take appropriate steps to ensure justice and address any undue damage to the reputation of Mian Adrees.

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