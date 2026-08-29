The provincial government says the growing digital career platform is connecting young people with jobs, training and global opportunities.

Sindh’s youth are gaining wider access to employment and skills development as the provincial government expands its digital career initiative, iWork4Sindh, with thousands of new opportunities and training options. Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Memon said the platform has evolved into a broader digital career ecosystem designed to prepare young people for the changing demands of the global economy.

According to Sharjeel Memon, the number of active job opportunities available through iWork4Sindh has risen from 16,200 to 19,973. The number of registered candidates has also reached 121,000, while total jobs posted on the platform have increased from 23,400 to 26,890.

More than 457,000 job applications have so far been submitted through the platform, highlighting strong participation from young people seeking employment and professional opportunities.

The minister said the Sindh government’s approach goes beyond simply helping young people find jobs. It aims to equip them with practical skills and training that can improve their prospects in an increasingly competitive labour market.

Expanding skills and training

The number of young people completing courses through the Learn and Earn Programme has increased from 2,735 to 3,270. More than 1,200 international courses are also available, giving participants opportunities to develop skills relevant to employers beyond Pakistan.

Sharjeel Memon said the government wants young people to become “job-ready” rather than remain dependent on traditional employment channels. The initiative is therefore intended to combine education, professional training and employment opportunities through a single digital platform.

A new AI Auto CV Creator has also been introduced. The facility uses artificial intelligence to help young people present their qualifications, experience and skills in a more effective professional format.

The minister said the use of digital tools could help remove some of the traditional barriers faced by job seekers, particularly by allowing employment and training opportunities to reach young people beyond conventional office-based systems.

The Sindh government, he added, is working to ensure that employment opportunities reach the homes of young people through digital platforms. The growing use of iWork4Sindh is being positioned as part of that broader effort to connect education, skills development and employment in one ecosystem.

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