Dawlance launches Automatic Washing Machine featuring ‘Triple Waterfall’ technology

Dawlance – Pakistan’s leading brand of home-appliances, a subsidiary of Arçelik – a global leader in technologies. This innovative enterprise has a complete range of Automatic Washing Machine that promises a superior wash, with its ‘Triple Waterfall’ feature, while its powerful motor is backed by a 10-years warranty.

This is the only washing machine in Pakistan which comes with a 3-years Panel-Warranty. Consumers have generally experienced that all other washing machines tend to malfunction due to water-seepage in their Digital-Panels. However, Dawlance is the only brand in Pakistan which has resolved this technological challenge, to assure reliability, convenience and consistent performance for the consumers.

Dawlance has recently invested heavily on installing its new, state-of-the-art, assembly-line that reflects the company’s keen focus on producing higher quality. Enriched with Triple Water-Fall technology, the Dawlance Automatic Washing Machines offer better washing and save the precious time of the modern day housewives, who have more important daily tasks at hand, than the mundane task of doing laundry.

Highlighting the pioneering technology of the Dawlance Automatic Washing Machine, the Head of Marketing at Dawlance – Hasan Jamil said: “Arcelik Dawlance conducts extensive research & development efforts to identify the evolving needs of the Pakistani consumers, to enrich its products with the most desired features, to enhance the consumers’ lifestyle, with greater convenience. Hence, we strive to go beyond the expectations of our consumers.

Dawlance has 3 manufacturing units in the country and its products are distributed through its nationwide retail network, that also offers reliable and prompt after sales-services. Committed to global sustainability, Dawlance produces a wide range of products that promise more than 30% energy-efficiency. The company’s product-lines perform 3 different functions; Food-Care, Fabric-Care and Home-Care, including; refrigerators, freezers, microwave ovens, small kitchen appliances, washing machines, air conditioners, etc.

Like this: Like Loading...