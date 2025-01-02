Karachi 02nd Jan 2025 : The 148th birth anniversary of the Quaid e Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, titled as “Quaid or Bachy” was celebrated on 2nd Jan 2025 at Marriot Hotel Karachi. The event was hosted by Chairman Youth Parliament Mr. Rizwan Jaffer and was graced by the Chairman Senate Syed Yousif Raza Gillani as Chief gues, distinguished Provincial Ministers Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Saeed Ghani, Youth representatives, civil socity and media professionals.

Addressing the gathering, Chairman Senate, Syed Yousif Raza Gillani said, Quaid’s life and legacy was a beacon of hope, courage and dedication for the nation. It is was an honour for me to address this graceful occasion meant for celebrating the birthday of a person whose determination was to strive for a prosperous nation and its youth, he added.

He further said, ” years, the President of Pakistan has had the honor of celebrations of Quaid-e-Azam’s birth anniversary with a remarkable initiative called “Quaid aur Bachay” for the past few years. I am deeply honoured to receive nomination from His Excellency President Asif Ali Zardari to take the lead in organizing this event”, he remarked.

He delightedly congratulated the members of Youth Parliament for hosting the event and encouraged them to host such type of healthy activities and assured them of every assistance from the Senate in this regard.

Speaking of Quaid’s legacy and passion for Youth Chairman Senated said that he found it most befitting to align that occasion with gathering of the Youth Parliament as there could be no better venue or time to honour Quaid-e-Azam’s vision than in the company of young, dynamic minds who were destined to lead Pakistan into a prosperous future.

He recalled his political journey and mentioned that his forefathers were signatory in Pakistan resolution and since then his family is serving the country in politics. “When I was Prime Minister, I made sure to decentralize powers through amendments which were unanimously accepted in Parliament”, he remarked further.

He addressed the youth and reminded them about the Quaid’s profound beliefs in the transformative power of the youth and high hopes from children and the youth of the country. Therefore, you are not just inheritors of Pakistan, but active builder of its destiny, “He continued.

Chairman Senate urged youth to seek new skills in technological advancements, knowledge, and take paths in every walk of life with contributing in the democratic process as well.

Chairman Youth Parliament Rizwan Jaffer thanked Chairman Senate for his assistance in organising the gathering and assisting youth in every way.

The event was also joined by Dr.Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Atif Iqbal, Abdul Aleem Lashari, Munir Ahmed Malik Advocate, Muhammad Ahmed Shah, Syed Ali Abbas Abidi, Dr. Huma Baqai, Shahid Firoz, M. Hassan Bakshi, Maulana Bashir Farooq Qadri, Zafar Abbas, Haji Hanif Pardesi, M.Hanif Gohar, M.Hanif Khan, Shaikh Imtiaz Hussain, Dr.Abdul Bari Khan, M. Faiz Kidwai, M. Rizwan Adhia, Javed Balwani, Commander M.Zakir, Asif Shaikh Javed, Iqbal Yousuf Shaikh, Muhammad Junaid, Nasir Raza Zaidi, Munsub Abrar, Fahad Shafiq, Sidra Qamar, Fahad Ahsan, Babar Abbasi, Malik Atif Javed Awan, M. Adnan, M. Ali Shaikh, Ahsan Mehanti, Shahzaib Raees, Asif Moosa.