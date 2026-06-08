KARACHI: The Palms has officially launched at Silk Gardens, introducing a new residential development focused on family living and sustainability in Karachi. The project aims to meet growing demand for communities that combine modern housing, green spaces, and long-term value.

Moreover, The Palms arrives at a time when many homebuyers are exploring alternatives to traditional urban centers. The development offers residents a balance of comfort, security, and access to nature within a planned community environment.

The Palms Brings Modern Residences

Arif Habib Dolmen REIT Management Limited has launched The Palms within the larger Silk Gardens community in Surjani Town. The project features thoughtfully designed two and three-bedroom residences for modern households.

Additionally, the development focuses on everyday convenience and wellbeing. Residents will have access to secure surroundings, communal spaces, and a community-oriented environment designed to support family life.

Silk Gardens Supports Sustainable Living

One of the most notable aspects of The Palms is its location within Silk Gardens. The broader community has already cultivated more than 150,000 plants and trees representing over 100 species.

Furthermore, nearly 140 acres are currently under active landscape development. This approach helps create open spaces, walkable surroundings, and a greener urban environment for residents.

Arif Habib Dolmen REIT Management Limited Vision

According to the company, the project reflects changing preferences among Karachi homebuyers. Many buyers are increasingly seeking better planning, improved quality of life, and sustainable development opportunities.

As a result, The Palms combines residential living with long-term community planning. The project reportedly aims to provide a setting where families can enjoy both modern amenities and natural surroundings.

The Palms Offers Community-Focused Environment

Security and community engagement remain central features of The Palms. The development includes gated access and shared spaces designed to encourage interaction among residents.

Meanwhile, the community layout seeks to foster a stronger sense of belonging. This focus on social connectivity complements the project’s sustainability objectives.

Silk Gardens Strengthens Future Housing Trends

Karachi’s residential market continues to evolve, and developments such as The Palms highlight emerging housing trends. Buyers increasingly value green spaces, organized infrastructure, and lifestyle-focused communities.

In addition, The Palms benefits from being a REIT-backed project managed by Arif Habib Dolmen REIT Management Limited. According to the company, this structure provides greater transparency, governance, and confidence for potential buyers.

The launch of The Palms represents a broader vision for future residential development in Karachi. Sustainability, community living, and quality of life remain key elements shaping the project’s long-term direction.