Karachi, 07th December 2024: The Italian Ambassador to Pakistan, H.E. Marilina Armellin, hosted a prestigious dinner to commemorate the arrival of Italy’s oldest naval sailing and training ship, _Amerigo Vespucci_. The event was attended by distinguished guest, The Italian Ambassador to Pakistan, H.E. Marilina Armellin, hosted a prestigious dinner to commemorate the arrival of Italy’s oldest naval sailing and training ship, _Amerigo Vespucci_. The event was attended by distinguished guest,

Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs Mr. Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, who represented the Prime Minister of Pakistan as the Chief Guest.