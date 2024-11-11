Karachi: 11th November, 2024 : The delegation of Pakistan Southern Africa Trade Federation South Africa Region(PSATF), headed by the Chairman, Muhammad Rafiq Memon held meeting at Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, President of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other members, welcomed the delegation.

The potential avenues and challenges for trade between South Africa and Pakistan were discussed in the meeting. A compresehensive presentation was presented covering PSATF’s vision and proposals, including overview of current projects and initiatives.

Mr. Muhammad Rafiq Memon congratulated the newly elected body of KCCI, and apprised that the ultimate vision behind PSATF was to introduce and promote the product of Pakistan to South Africa where there was ample opportunity for Pakistani products to be exported. He said that the delegation of PSATF held important meetings at Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and Board of Investment(BOI) at Islamabad regarding the PSATF Trade & Investment promotion activities and future plans. The Chairman, PSATF, further said that the role of Chamber of Commerce and Industry was very important in promoting the products of Pakistan to the markets of South Africa. He hoped that Pakistani mangoes would be exported to South African markets by the next year, subject to certification.

Later on, the delegation of PSATF also visited the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry(FPCCI) at Karachi and held the meeting with the chamber The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry welcomed the delegation and ensured complete support from the FPCCI.

The Chairman, PSATF Muhammad Rafiq Memon, appealed the Chamber to grab the opportunity of promoting Pakistani products for the export to African countries. The investments in mining, tourism, manufacturing, and surgical instruments were discussed. The meeting ended with a vote of thanks and presentation of memento to the Chairman, PSATF.