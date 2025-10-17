Britain : The largest dinosaur footprint discovery has been made in Britain. These footprints, discovered in the honorary county of Oxfordshire in Britain, cover the largest area of any footprint discovered in Europe. The footprints belong to sauropods (a four-legged herbivorous dinosaur with a long neck and tail) and are spread over an area of 220 meters. These footprints are believed to belong to the sauropod genus Cetiosaurus, which was about 16 meters long and lived in what is now France and Britain between 171 million and 165 million years ago. A team of researchers from the Oxford University Museum of Natural History and the University of Birmingham discovered hundreds of individual footprints from the site. The sauropod was also found with some rare three-toed claw marks, thought to belong to the carnivorous dinosaur Megalosaurus.

