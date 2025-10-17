Addis Ababa, Ethiopia – 16 – October 2025 : The 5th Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference (PATDC) and Made in Pakistan Exhibition officially opened today at Millennium Hall, Addis Ababa. The landmark event is organized by theTrade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in collaboration withthe Ministry of Commerce and the Embassy of Pakistan in Addis Ababa.

The three-day conference and exhibition bring together over 100 leading Pakistani exporters and industry representatives alongside business and government delegates from Ethiopia and across Africa, fostering an important platform for trade, investment, and bilateral cooperation.

Advertisements

Opening Ceremony Highlights

The opening ceremony commenced with a recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by the national anthems of Ethiopia, African Union and Pakistan, marking a respectful and ceremonial start to the event.

H.E. Ambassador Mian Atif Sharif, Ambassador of Pakistan to Ethiopia, delivered the welcome address, highlighting the significance of the conference as a continuation of Pakistan’s “Look Africa” policy.

“This platform embodies Pakistan’s strong commitment to deepen economic engagement with Africa, particularly East Africa,” Ambassador Atif stated. “Ethiopia’s role as the gateway to this region makes Addis Ababa the perfect venue for this important partnership.”

H.E. Ambassador Jemal Bakir, Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Pakistan, underscored the shared vision of cooperation and friendship between the two nations.

“Our bilateral relations have grown steadily, and platforms like PATDC create tangible opportunities for both our business communities,” he noted.

Ambassador Dewano Kedir, Director General for Asia and Oceania at Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, commended Pakistan’s proactive engagement strategy with Africa and reaffirmed Ethiopia’s readiness to facilitate partnerships.

“The collaboration between Ethiopia and Pakistan stands as a model for South-South cooperation,” he emphasized.

From Pakistan’s side, Mr. Basit Saleem Shah, Minister (Trade & Investment) at the Embassy of Pakistan in Addis Ababa, appreciated the Ethiopian government’s hospitality and support.

“This event will unlock opportunities that go beyond trade—it will create enduring business linkages, enhance trust, and build a shared future of prosperity,” he remarked.

A presentation by Mr. Abdul Karim Memon, Director General of TDAP, showcased Pakistan’s robust export performance and highlighted key opportunities for African markets in sectors such as textiles, pharmaceuticals, engineering, and agri-products.

Mr. Saquib Fayyaz, Senior Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), emphasized the role of private sector collaboration.

“Business-to-business partnerships will be the real drivers of economic growth in this evolving Pakistan-Africa relationship,” he said.

Guest of Honor Remarks

The Guest of Honor, H.E. Dr. Alemu Sime Feyisa, Minister of Transport and Logistics of Ethiopia, commended the initiative and acknowledged its contribution to regional economic integration.

“Ethiopia stands committed to advancing logistics infrastructure and investment policies that make cross-border trade faster and more efficient,” Dr. Alemu said. “We see today’s gathering as a new chapter in our trade relations with Pakistan.”

The ceremony also featured remarks from H.E. Jam Kamal Khan, Minister of Commerce of Pakistan, who expressed his government’s continued commitment to African markets.

“Our collaboration with Africa is not only about trade—it’s about shared growth and collective progress,” he affirmed.

The opening concluded with the presentation of mementos to VIP invitees and a ribbon-cutting ceremony, symbolizing the official launch of the exhibition.The Minister, along with other dignitaries, toured the exhibition and interacted extensively with exhibitors, discussing the vast trade potential and emerging business opportunities in Ethiopia.

A Platform for Growth

The conference will feature high-level policy discussions, sectoral presentations, and B2B matchmaking sessions across industries. Delegates from more than ten African countries, including Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, and Tanzania, are participating.Day 1 of the event attracted many buyers from multiple sectors across Ethiopia. In the coming two days, an even larger number of visitors with strong trade potential are expected to attend and benefit from this dynamic business platform.

This 5th edition of PATDC and Made in Pakistan Exhibition underscores Pakistan’s ongoing commitment to strengthening economic and commercial ties across Africa—anchored in mutual benefit, industrial cooperation, and shared prosperity.