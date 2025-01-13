Karachi : The Annual Urs of Hazrat Imam Musa Kazim (A.S.) was Celebrated with great Enthusiasm and Devotion on Sunday at Sardar House, Sector 16, Orangi Town, Khairabad, Madina Colony. A large Number of Devotees from all over the Country Participated in the Annual Urs Mubarak of Imam Musa Kazim (Peace be upon him).

The Ceremony of Urs Mubarak Began with the Recitation of the Holy Quran. A Mahfil e sama was Organized on this Occasion while a langar was Arranged for the Pilgrims. At the end of the procession, the priest of Darbar Alia Mari Sharif, Mashhad, Abbottabad, said a special prayer for Pakistan and met the pilgrims present in the gathering and described the characteristics of Hazrat Imam Musa Kazim (peace be upon him). They shed light on their lifestyle.

Pir Syed Shah Sultan Ishaq Al-Kazmi told the audience that Hazrat Imam Musa Kazim (peace be upon him) was a great personality of his time who not only dedicated his life for the religion of Islam but also attracted people towards Islam by preaching Islam. He said that we can achieve destination by following the footsteps of Hazrat Imam Musa Kazim (peace be upon him). Other caliphs along with the Caliph Sardar Ghulam Sarwar Khan of Durbar Aliya Mari Sharif Abbottabad also participated in the function. The highlight of the event was Dastar Bandi, in which many people were given Dastar Bandi after taking Bayat. Pir Syed Shah Sultan Ishaq Al-Kazim said that the Urs of Hazrat Imam Musa Kazim (peace be upon him) is being celebrated for the past many years and he comes to Karachi specially in this regard.

He said that the participants of Urs get Faiz and with the passage of time the number of participants in Urs is increasing. One of the purposes of this Urs is to connect Pir Syed Shah Sultan Ishaq Al-Kazmi with Hazrat Imam Musa Kazim (peace be upon him). He has not only contributed to this good cause by maintaining the tradition of his father Reverend Baba Pir Syed Shah Ishaq Al-Kazmi but has continued the chain and he is determined that this chain will continue forever as the number of devotees is increasing. Which is encouraging.