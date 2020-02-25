KARACHI – A high-level delegation of Tehran Chamber of Commerce & Industry (TCCI) headed by Chairman Masoud Khansari along with Consul General of Iran Ahmed Mohammadi called on Korangi Association of Trade & Industry ( KATI ) here on Tuesday.

President KATI Sheikh Umer Rehan, Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, Chairman & CEO KITE Zubair Chhaya, Head of KATI’s Committee on diplomatic affairs Masood Naqi, Senior Vice President Muhammad Ikram Rajput, Vice President Syed Wajid Hussain and others also addressed the occasion.

President KATI Sheikh Umer Rehan presents a shield to Chairman Tehran Chamber of Commerce & Industry Masoud Khansari. At the occasion, Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, Zubair Chhaya, Ahmed Mohammadi, Ikram Rajput, Syed Wajid Hussain and Gulzar Firoz are also present.

Mr. Khansari said that trade volume of Iran and Pakistan could be raised to 13 billion dollars. He said that the business community of both countries can play a vital role to expand trade and economic relation. He told that Iran was facing difficulties due to sanctions but we have realized the opportunities into these difficult conditions. He said that industry in Iran was trying to produce a maximum of country’s needs and we are exploring our regional markets for trade. He said that the prime motive of this delegation is to explore opportunities and potential of Pakistani industry and business.

President KATI Sheikh Umer Rehan welcomed the delegation and briefed about economic significance and production capabilities of Korangi Industrial Area. He said that along with establishing a banking channel between Iran and Pakistan there is a lot to do for removing hurdles in the way of expanding trade relations between Iran and Pakistan. He said that undocumented and informal trade between the two countries is far ahead of formal trade, “this issue must be addressed” he added. Masood Naqi was of the view that Iran and Pakistan were facing kind of similar challenges regarding FATF and especially the business communities of both countries can play their role to face those challenges. The CG of Iran also urged to enhance business to business relations. He told that Iran has initiated an electronic visa facility for Pakistani Businessmen.

Advisor to the ministry of commerce and Industry Iran Morad Nemati, Former Presidents of KATI Danish Khan, Tariq Malik, Farhan-ur-Rehman, Gulzar Firoz, Ehtesham Uddin, Sheikh Basit Akram and others also attended that meeting.

