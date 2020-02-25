Eat Mubarak Partners With TPL Trakker

KARACHI – TPL Trakker, Pakistan’s leading IoT Company, has partnered with Eat Mubarak, a local food delivery service, to power its app with TPL Maps, a business segment of TPL Trakker and Pakistan’s first digital mapping service.

This partnership will give Eat Mubarak access to the largest location-based dataset covering over 400 cities, 4.5 million geocoded addresses and 500,000 km of the road network. This will enable Eat Mubarak to provide quick, efficient and precise food deliveries, fulfilling up to 1,500 orders per day across Pakistan.

A growing number of startups in Pakistan are testing and choosing TPL Trakker’s Location Based Services (LBS) APIs to geo-optimize their digital assets. Using the power of LBS, digital-first organizations are driving efficiency and providing their users with pertinent location information for restaurants, tourist spots, retail, and other critical POIs. As the leading local LBS provider in the country, TPL Trakker is poised to power the development of the on-demand digital economy – creating a modern, productive and globally competitive Pakistan. With the highest number of POIs and housing addresses data compared to any other mapping service in Pakistan, TPL Maps APIs will play a critical role in food delivery apps, ensuring customers are connected with the right restaurants at the right time to receive their food when and where they want it.

To mark the occasion, a signing ceremony was held at Centrepoint, TPL’s head office in Karachi recently. Present at the occasion from TPL were, Sarwar Ali Khan, CEO, TPL Trakker and Hyder Abbas, Co-Founder & CTO, Eat Mubarak, along with management team members from both companies.

Speaking at the occasion, Sarwar Ali Khan said, “We have witnessed explosive growth in Pakistani tech companies providing specific on-demand services to the general population. These services rely heavily on cutting-edge location data, which is exactly what we do. We are expanding ahead of the market and will continue to provide innovation through our IoT and LBS offerings to preempt market needs. Our collaboration with Eat Mubarak is an exciting new venture not just for us, but for Pakistan, as two home-grown tech companies partner to power the growth of the digital ecosystem.”

Hyder Abbas said, “We are excited to partner with TPL Maps and have the Eat Mubarak Mobile App powered by an indigenous navigation app. The team behind TPL Maps has mapped every nook and corner of Pakistan and this will help us meet the expectations of our growing customer base.”

