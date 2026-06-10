Residents in Sector D received an important update regarding the ongoing Water Line Repair near the Imambargah. Authorities confirmed that emergency restoration work on the damaged six-inch water pipeline has entered its final stage after continuous efforts over the past two days.

The Water Line Repair became necessary after the pipeline passing through a sewerage drain was affected on June 8, 2026. The development matters because the line serves several residential areas and plays a key role in maintaining regular water supply for local households.

Imambargah Water Line Repair Progress

According to the latest community notice, repair teams worked around the clock to restore the damaged section. As of 5:47 PM on June 10, 2026, the project reportedly entered its final phase.

Workers are currently sealing openings in the replaced pipe through welding. This step aims to prevent sewerage water from entering the pipeline and contaminating the water supply.

Residents have welcomed the progress. However, some community members raised concerns about the condition of the pipe used during the repair process.

Contractor Explains Temporary Pipe Installation

Several residents reportedly noted that the installed iron pipe appeared old and rusted. They questioned why a newer section was not used during the emergency restoration.

In response, the contractor stated that the arrangement was temporary. According to the explanation, the immediate priority was to restore water services and close the excavation site as quickly as possible.

The contractor further stated that the current pipe section will be replaced with a more suitable and durable alternative in the near future.

Sector D Residents Receive Water Quality Advisory

Residents of D-4, D-6, and other areas receiving water from the Imambargah pump have been advised to remain cautious.

Until the repaired section is permanently replaced, consumers should inspect the water before use. They are encouraged to check its color, smell, and overall quality.

Moreover, residents should immediately report any unusual signs that could indicate contamination. This precaution may help reduce potential health concerns while temporary infrastructure remains in place.

Water Line Repair Remains Temporary Solution

Community representatives expressed hope that the relevant authorities will implement a permanent solution soon. A long-term replacement would help ensure uninterrupted access to clean and safe drinking water.

Meanwhile, residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and cooperate with local officials. Their continued support may help facilitate a smoother transition to a more reliable water supply system.

The community also thanked residents for their patience, cooperation, and responsible conduct throughout the emergency repair operation.