Switzerland delivered a commanding late surge as Switzerland defeated 10-man Bosnia-Herzegovina 4-1 in Los Angeles on Thursday, strengthening their position in Group B of the World Cup.

Johan Manzambi and Ruben Vargas changed the match after coming off the bench, scoring and assisting in a decisive spell that turned a tight contest at SoFi Stadium into a one-sided victory for Switzerland. The result puts Switzerland top of Group B with four points and leaves Bosnia facing a difficult path to the knockout stage.

The game remained goalless for much of the contest despite Switzerland controlling possession and Bosnia gradually growing into the match. Switzerland coach Murat Yakin introduced attacking changes in the 72nd minute, a decision that immediately shifted momentum.

Moments later, Vargas delivered a dangerous cross that led to chaos in the box, allowing Manzambi to volley home with his first touch. Switzerland struck again shortly after when Manzambi set up Vargas to double the lead.

Bosnia’s challenge collapsed further in the 79th minute when Tarik Muharemovic received a red card for a sliding tackle on Breel Embolo, leaving his side with 10 men.

Switzerland capitalised ruthlessly. Vargas provided another assist as Manzambi finished his second goal, before Bosnia briefly responded through a stunning strike from Ermin Mamhic following a corner.

Granit Xhaka then sealed the result in stoppage time from the penalty spot after another defensive foul ended Bosnia’s hopes of a comeback.

Edin Džeko had earlier led Bosnia’s attacking efforts but struggled to influence the game as Switzerland’s midfield, anchored by Xhaka and Remo Freuler, dictated the tempo for long periods.