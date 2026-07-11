Pakistan National Culinary Cup Team Chushi Wok Wins 2026 Championship

Winners and participants celebrate at the closing ceremony of the Pakistan National Culinary Cup 2026 in Islamabad.

Pakistan National Culinary Cup 2026 concluded successfully in Islamabad after a two-day competition that brought together chefs, culinary students, hospitality professionals and food enthusiasts from across the country.

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The Culinary Folks organised the event to promote culinary excellence, encourage innovation and support the growth of Pakistan’s hospitality industry.

Competition Showcases Culinary Talent

The event opened with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the national anthem.

During the competition, 25 teams from different regions of Pakistan participated in live cooking contests. They demonstrated their creativity, technical skills and presentation before a panel of judges.

In addition, culinary students competed in a dedicated live cooking category that highlighted the skills of emerging chefs.

The organisers also held a baking competition and the Professional Chef of the Year contest.

Chief Guests Praise the Initiative

Chief Guest Dr. Ahmed Ali Sarohi, Director General, Audit and Crises at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, praised The Culinary Folks for supporting Pakistan’s culinary industry and creating opportunities for young chefs.

Meanwhile, Almass Ayoub Sabir, owner of Burj ul Zaki Boutique Hotel and AIMS Education System, commended the participants and reaffirmed his support for culinary education and professional development.

Renowned Executive Chef Aamir Abbasi served as a senior judge during the competition.

Team Chushi Wok Claims Championship

After evaluating the entries, the judging panel named Team Chushi Wok from Gilgit-Baltistan the winner of the Pakistan National Culinary Cup 2026.

The team secured the championship through its culinary skills, teamwork and innovative approach.

Organisers Celebrate Successful Event

At the closing ceremony, Shama Rashid, Founding President of The Culinary Folks, thanked the participants, judges, sponsors, volunteers, guests and audience for contributing to the event’s success.

She said the organisation would continue to provide national platforms that recognise culinary excellence, strengthen hospitality education and encourage young talent across Pakistan.

Finally, organisers presented trophies, medals, certificates and awards to the winners, bringing the Pakistan National Culinary Cup 2026 to a close while celebrating excellence in the country’s culinary profession.

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