ICMA Unveils Policy Note on Leather Sector Reforms at Pakistan Tanners Association

Karachi, July, 2026: The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA) formally launched its Policy Note titled “Pakistan’s Leather Sector at a Crossroads: ICMA’s Roadmap for Structural Reform and Export Resilience” at the office of the Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA), Karachi.

The ICMA delegation included Mr. Aamir Ijaz Khan, FCMA (Executive Director), Mr. Asim Hussain (Senior Director, MPD & CT), and Dr. Maiyra Ahmed (Head/Assistant Director, Research & Publications). The Policy Note was developed under the leadership of Mr. Muhammad Yasin, FCMA, Vice President ICMA and Chairman, Research & Publications Committee, reflecting ICMA’s commitment to evidence-based policy research and bridging industry, academia, and government.

Industry representatives, including Mr. Hamid Arshad (Chairman, PTA), Mr. Farooq Ahmed (Chairman, South Zone, PLGMEA), and Mr. Faisal Rasheed (leading exporter), welcomed the initiative. Mr. Arshad praised the Policy Note for its independent analysis and actionable recommendations to strengthen competitiveness and export resilience.

Welcoming the ICMA delegation, Mr. Hamid Arshad, Chairman of the Pakistan Tanners Association, praised ICMA’s Research and Publications Department for producing a comprehensive and independent Policy Note that clearly identifies industry challenges and offers actionable recommendations to strengthen competitiveness and export resilience.

Mr. Aamir Ijaz Khan, FCMA, Executive Director ICMA, highlighted the leather sector’s untapped potential and emphasized the Policy Note’s reform agenda, focusing on structural improvements, modernization, value addition, diversification, sustainability, and human capital development. He reaffirmed ICMA’s commitment to evidence-based research supporting informed policymaking and economic growth.

Participants engaged in detailed discussions on the findings, stressing measures to revive the industry, enhance exports, improve compliance with international standards, and foster stronger collaboration between policymakers and industry. ICMA and PTA agreed to work closely on future research, advocacy, and knowledge-sharing initiatives to promote sustainable development and global competitiveness.

The launch reaffirmed ICMA’s dedication to independent, evidence-based policy recommendations for industrial growth, export promotion, and sustainable economic development.

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